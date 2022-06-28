Pumas kept a percentage of Alan Mozo’s letter

One of the controversial decisions of Pumas in this semester was the transfer of Alan Mozo to Chivas as a final sale. For the same, people criticized the operation a lotalthough the player was aware at all times and agreed to change the scene.

Dale Azul y Oro managed to confirm that Pumas a percentage of the player’s federative rights was reserved. For the same reason, in the event of a future sale, the cats would receive a part of the negotiation, something they have done in the last definitive sales.

It is worth mentioning that thanks to the changes that took place in the squad, they now have guys like Gustavo del Prete and Eduardo Salvio, who, starting on day two, They could be considered in the starting eleven of Pumas to be able to compete in a good way within the Apertura 2022.

Did you like our note? Did you take courage? Raise your voice and express yourself! Now, Dale Azul y Oro allows you to interact with our content. Through Viafoura you can tell us what you want through Google, Facebook or your email. A complete, orderly and appropriate experience to your interests. Try it!