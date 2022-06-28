price and official launch in Mexico of the sedan that will no longer be produced in Mexico and will now be assembled in China

General Motors prepares the arrival in Mexico of one of the three Chevrolet sedans in the model year 2023: the Onyxcompact sedan that will now also be available in a version more luxurious call Premier Redline.

Another important novelty for this new model-year is that the Onix will cease to be produced in Mexico (at the GM plant in San Luis Potosí) to now be assembled at the GM Dong Yue plant located in Yantai, Sandong, China.

In addition to the Premier Redline, the 2023 Onix will be available in two more trim levels: LS Y LTwhich will be with option in manual transmission of five speed or an automatic transmission six speed.

It should be noted that with this model year, the 2023 Onix told “bye” to the 1.2-liter turbo engine and now the manual transmission mates a new normally aspirated from 1.3 liters what delivery 101 horsepower Y 96 lb-ft of torque.

For its part, the automatic transmission couples a motor 1.0 liter Turbo with which you get 116 horsepower and 129 lb-ft of torque.





New Premier Redline version

Although outside and inside the Onix 2023 no changes Significant in design, the new trim level adds certain features to the sedan to make it More striking.

Outside included a grill and rims of 16 inches in black with red details, as well as the Chevrolet emblem also in black, which would give it an appearance more sporty.





Meanwhile, the interior incorporates a new sunroof three position, vinyl seats two-tone in two options: maple or black; sports steering wheel leather-wrapped and driver’s seat will allow adjustment of up to six positions.





In terms of connectivity, the version Premier Redline includes a touchscreen infotainment system 8 inches with wireless phone projection and technology platform OnStarwhich allows you to connect with advisors 24/7 for security and emergency issues, as well as a Wi-Fi hotspot with 4G LTE technology to connect up to seven devices at the same time.





The version also has rear view cameraaudible reverse parking assist sensors, and six airbagsjust like the other versions.

Price and availability

The Onyx 2023 will be available at the end of July at Chevrolet dealers nationwide in six colors: White, Platinum Grey, Ultramarine Blue, Metallic Beige, Scarlet Red and Black.





Prices will range from 303,900 pesos for the LS Manual version, 327,400 pesos for the LS Automatic, 351,400 pesos for the LT Manual and 376,900 pesos for the LT Automatic. The Premier Redline level is the top of the range with a price of 392,400 pesos.