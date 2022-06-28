Premieres Netflix July 2022 (movies): This month an action ‘thriller’ with Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling, and two recent successes of Spanish cinema – CINEMABLEND

‘The invisible agent’, ‘Malnazidos’ and ‘Live is Life: The great adventure’ are some of the novelties added to the platform’s catalogue.





We leave aside the series to focus on the Netflix film catalog. This July, the long-awaited action thriller The Invisible Agent, directed by the Russo brothers, and starring Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans, hits the platform.

If you prefer romantic comedy, keep an eye on the movie Hello, Goodbye and Everything That Happened, the new work from the producers of the To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before franchise. In addition, this July, Netflix premieres its version of Persuasion, with Dakota Johnson as the protagonist, and the animated film, The Sea Monster.

As if that were not enough, the streaming giant’s film catalog receives several successful titles this month, including the Spanish Malnazidos and Live is Life: The Great Adventure.

NETFLIX ORIGINAL MOVIES

Hello, goodbye and everything that happened

















Hello, goodbye and everything that happened is the title of the new romantic comedy from the producers of the hit To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before. Based on the novel of the same name by Jennifer E. Smith, the story follows Claire and Aidam, a couple who had agreed that when they finished high school, and before starting their adventure at university, they would end their relationship. Despite this, the last night they are going to spend together, both begin to remember the good times they have lived together and doubts soon arise as to whether they should really leave him or if it is best to move on.

Premiere: July 6th

the sea monster

















For the little ones in the house, this month the animated film arrives on Netflix the sea monster. The plot follows Jacob, a sea monster hunter, considered a hero. During one of his sea voyages, he discovers an intrepid stowaway on board, little Maisie. With no other options, Jacob is forced to take her on her ship, and together they embark on an epic journey that will change their lives.

Premiere: July 8

Persuasion

















dakota johnsonCosmo Jarvis and Henry Golding are the protagonists of Persuasion, the new film adaptation of Jane Austen’s well-known literary work. The drama tells the story of Anne Elliot, an ambitious young woman who must make a difficult decision. That suitor whom she rejected in the past, Frederick Wentworth, has just returned from the war a handsome rich man. Frederick’s new status makes Anne consider putting her past aside to start a relationship with him.

Premiere: July 15

the unseen agent

















The action thriller the unseen agent It is the great bet of Netflix for this month of July. With a cast led by Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling, and directed by brothers Joe and Anthony Russo, the plot introduces us to Court Gentry, a former CIA agent turned hit man, who has become the target of Lloyd Hansen, one of his former colleagues from the Central Intelligence Agency. By order of his superiors, Lloyd must do everything possible to capture Court to bring him to justice so that he pays for all his acts.

Premiere: July 22

OTHER PREMIERE FILMS

Malnazidos

















This month, the Spanish Malnazidos joins the extensive catalog of films on the platform. Directed by Javier Ruiz Caldera and Alberto de Toro, and with Miki Esparbé, Aura Garrido, Álvaro Cervantes and Luis Callejo as protagonists, the film is set in the Spanish civil war. In this scenario, Jan Lozano, the captain of the Nationals’ fifth brigade, is kidnapped by the Republicans. When he had lost all hope of returning to his home safe and sound, he must join his enemies to fight against terrible hordes of zombies that destroy everything in their path.

Premiere: July 11

Live is Life: The Great Adventure

















Another Spanish title arriving on Netflix this month is Live is Life: The Great Adventure, the film directed by Dani de la Torre. Set in the 1980s, the 20th century, the story features a group of friends, who meet up again every summer in a small town in Galicia. Each of them begins to be aware that life will soon take them further and further away; but they have an idea to try to stop time. On the night of San Juan they undertake a trip to the mountain in order to find a magical flower. What none of them expected was that confrontations would arise along the way and secrets would be revealed that would put their friendship to the test.

Premiere: July 18

Premiere: July 5th

