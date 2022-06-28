Persona 3 Portable, Persona 4 Golden and Persona 5 Royal arrive on Nintendo Switch on October 21

Here comes the confirmation of a new game for Nintendo Switch. This has been announced just a few minutes ago by its developers in the Nintendo Direct Mini Partner Showcase which is being celebrated.

According to what was shared, these games will arrive on the hybrid console very soon, specifically on October 21. We leave you with the shared contents:

Persona 5 Royal / Persona 4 Golden / Persona 3 Portable: Three iconic games from the Persona series are coming to Nintendo Switch! Players will don the Phantom Thieves skin to save characters consumed by their desires in the acclaimed and complex story of Persona 5 Royal, which includes all previously released downloadable content. Also, an urban legend says that if someone stares at the screen of their Nintendo Switch console during a rainy night, their soul mate will appear in Persona 4 Golden. On the other hand, an unnatural calm will take over the city and turn its inhabitants into eerie coffins, while monsters from another world called Shadows invade everything in Persona 3 Portable, which also features the alternate routes of the protagonists. All three games include English and Japanese voices, HD graphics, and are sold separately. Persona 5 Royal is coming to Nintendo Switch on October 21, with more details on Persona 4 Golden and Persona 3 Portable to be shared soon.

Three iconic Persona titles are ready to steal your heart on modern consoles! Persona 5 Royal, Persona 4 Golden, and Persona 3 Portable are coming to Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Steam, and Nintendo Switch! 🔥 #P25th pic.twitter.com/w7opPDAryu — Official ATLUS West (@Atlus_West) June 28, 2022

What do you think of this ad? Feel free to share it in the comments.