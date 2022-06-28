Paul Walker’s daughter reveals that she had an abortion and criticizes the US Court’s ruling

Digital Millennium

Mexico City / 27.06.2022 10:33:00





Last Friday the Supreme Court of the United States annulled the historic ruling of 1973 that legalized abortion throughout the country, taking away women’s right to decide on your own body. What happened sparked protests across the country, joined by celebrities such as Viola Davis, Michelle Obama, Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift, Stephen King and Meadow RainPaul’s daughter Walker.

The eldest daughter of the late actor Fast and furious He took to his Instagram account to share that two years ago he had to face the difficult decision of terminate your pregnancy in the midst of the covid-19 pandemic.

The model decided to share her story to express your annoyance and indignation for the annulment of Roe vs. Wade, ruled that it guaranteed and protected abortion for almost 50 years. Throughout the message he pointed out that the current judgment Supreme Court has left millions of women unprotected.

Meadow Rain Walker described the decision of the Supreme Court as “a huge setback in history” and “a profound injustice for women in America.

“There are countless women who have had a hard time making the decision to have an abortion. I too struggled with the decision I made in 2020, when the world was collapsing during the pandemic, and then I decided to have an abortion. It’s a very private and personal experience – as it should be,” he wrote.

Meadow, who made her modeling debut last year in Fashion Week in Paris, said she felt lucky that she had an excellent doctor during the process of interruption of her pregnancy.

“I was lucky to have a great doctor who supported me during the debilitating process; With his help, I can be the happy and healthy person I am today.”

Meadow Walker and his protest against the US Supreme Court ruling

The Paul Walker’s daughter lamented the tragic consequences that this court sentence will have for women, who once again have lost a right.

“Know that still more women won’t have the chance to seek safe termination (of pregnancy) or make choices about their bodies first, it’s absolutely heartbreaking“.

He added: “In a world that constantly marginalizes women, this strikes me as the biggest attack of all. Banning abortion does not prevent abortions, but safe abortions”.

amt