Paco León reveals a trauma with the Englishman and Nicolas Cage in ‘La Resistencia’

This Thursday the program David Broncano close the week with the visit of Paco Lion to promote its premiere in Hollywood. The actor debuted on the big screen in the United States with ‘The Unbearable Weight of a Huge Talent’, a self-parodic comedy about Nicolas Cagethe protagonist of ‘Leaving Las Vegas’ (1995) or ‘Cara a cara’ (1997), among other great cinema successes.

With hair dyed platinum blonde and hitting shots at full speed around the island of Mallorca. Lion Visit the Movistar+ program to talk about the film that arrives this Friday, June 17, at all cinemas in Spain. But he didn’t just talk about his movie.



Paco León during the interview with David Broncano.

The Sevillian actor entered the program with the great company of Candela Pena, whom he himself calls “Carencias Peña”. He started flipping and ended up

problems with english

The low level of English that he has is already known. Paco Lion. However, rarely have we had the opportunity to see the reality of how the actor gets along with languages. Now yes. And it is that the Sevillian told an anecdote during the filming of ‘The unbearable weight of a huge talent’ with Nicolas Cage.



Paco León with his gift.

“A sequence for the two of them. And suddenly, with the texts learned, the director says from the fifth pussy ‘(indecipherable words)'”, he began to explain, when he began to speak in English the audience burst out laughing. “‘Sorry, I don’t understand’. Everybody quiet. Nicolas Cage as well as ‘pf’, the assistant director arrives and tells me ‘(indecipherable words)’, and I am like this and Nicolas Cage looking at me and says ‘baby, shoot’, how do you do your thing“, he continued.

But no, the anecdote did not stop there. And it is that the actor, known for roles like the louisma in ‘Aida’, he remembered the program David Broncano in the middle of filming.

a strange memory

“So, suddenly you want to believe that I thought… I mean, I’ll laugh when I go to ‘La Resistencia’ to tell it and now I’m going to die,” he confessed. Paco Leon. “Now I want the earth to open up and eat me and I want to disappear,” the actor acknowledged of the awkward moment during the filming of his new movie in Hollywood.

Broncano He asked him if he finally knew what they wanted to tell him from management. Then he replied that “yes, yes, then it was nonsense.” However, the bad time had already passed. “Sure, with the masks and everything, with a Hollywood star and me feeling like an impostor saying ‘What am I doing here?‘” the actor concluded.