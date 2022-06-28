Oribe Peralta appeared at the training of America in Coapa

Since his arrival at the America training, Oribe Peralta stole the spotlight, as he greeted the employees and some technical assistants, whom he greeted on his way to the practice field.

The former scorer of the feathered ones arrived at the Nido around 10:15, where he met up again with some old acquaintances.

Since his arrival, the Olympic medalist stole the spotlight, as he greeted the employees and some technical assistants, whom he greeted on his way to the practice field.

Oribe He was speaking with the team president, Santiago Baths and the sports director Diego Ramirez, who paid attention to what the “Brush” told them and exchanged points of view.

Oribe Peralta appeared in the training sessions of America. ESPN

During practice some elements took advantage of the change of field to greet the one who until three years ago was a member of the Eagles and left the club to sign with the greatest sports rival, the Guadalajara.

At the beginning of 2022 and on the day of his 38th birthday, Oribe Peralta he announced his goodbye to the courts after not finding another destination after leaving the Flock.