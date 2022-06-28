Oracle offers 7 thousand free scholarships, online course

Free scholarship to fulfill your dreams, we want everyone to have the opportunity to shine

Oracle, one of the most important companies in the world, gives you a scholarship to fulfill your dreams; we want everyone to have the opportunity to shine and we give you all the information so that your life takes another direction, that of success. Just as you read it, through the company Oracleof international stature are being offered scholarships 100 percent free For those who are interested in the field of technology.

And it is that today we know that technology is one of the most coveted job niches and that it offers the greatest opportunity for you to develop professionally. As we want everyone to have an opportunity to shine, we tell you the requirements to participate in the aforementioned program scholarship ONE: Oracle Next Educationwhich goes without saying, will grant a certificate of study and that they will be online classes:

Being over 18 years

Not working today in technology and/or systems development

Have access to the Internet and a computer to take the courses

Be studying or have completed high school in a public or private school (with scholarship)

Not be studying or have already completed a postgraduate course, master’s degree or doctorate

have time to study

Start Oracle Course Enrollment

The scholarship is not the only thing Oracle offers, the best thing is that through what you learn in it you will be able to connect with the world of work, since it is one of the objectives of the program. After the completion of the course, the platform will enable a business network to generate job opportunities in recognized companies.

The period of this technology course it lasts six months. The scholarship manual specifies that said period will be divided as follows:

Months 1 and 2. Beginner Programming: You will learn programming logic in practice and use HTML and CSS.

Months 3 and 4. Front-End: You will create your first web pages with HTML, CSS and Java Script.

Months 5 and 6 Java Jr.: You will know and use java.util and java.io.

To sign up click HERE

During the 6 months, you will have access to Soft Skills courses, where you will develop skills such as interpersonal relationships, teamwork and much more. It is important to say that the number of scholarships offered is 7,000 and it is for people who reside in Mexico.

Until when can I enroll?

Registration for this ONE: Oracle Next Edition course closes on Friday, July 15, 2022. Register today, you just have to fill out this form. Invite your family and friends. Take advantage of this opportunity, it is your chance to start changing your destiny.