Only Murders In The Building 2 streaming on Disney + Star

You are looking for the new episodes of Only Murders In The Building 2 streaming in Italian?

After the success of the first season released in 2021, it restarts from Tuesday 28 June on Disney + star the programming of the awaited new chapter of the comedy series with protagonists Steve Martin (The father of the bride), Martin Short (The Morning Show) And Selena Gomez (The dead don’t die).

Enter the world of Disney + NOW!

In the new episodes we return to follow the events of Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short) e Mabel (Selena Gomez) ready to unmask the mysterious killer of Bunny Folger, chairman of the Arconia board who died in the previous season. Again, however, their actions unleash unfortunate and amusing complications.

read on after the ad

Our trio will find themselves publicly implicated in the murder of Bunny, will be involved in the center of a rival podcast and will also have to face a group of New York neighbors who are convinced that they have committed the murder!

Only Murders In The Building 2 where to see it in Italian

Born from co-creators and screenwriters Steve Martin and John Hoffman (Grace and Frankie, Looking), from Tuesday 28 June Only Murders In The Building 2 season back in streaming with ten new episodes on Disney + Star.

Here is revealed then the streaming platform where to see the unreleased episodes of the TV series in Italian, halfway between crime and comedy. In Italy, the new season will be available simultaneously with the release of the bets in United States on Hulu.

read on after the ad

Following the June 28 debut, programming for the series will continue with one episode a weekevery Tuesday, always on Disney + in the Star section.

Martin and Hoffman are executive producers of the series along with Martin Short, Selena Gomez, the creator of This Is Us Dan Fogelman and Jess Rosenthal.