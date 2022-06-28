Nicole Kidman’s niece wants to follow in her footsteps







Nicole Kidman’s niece, Lucia Hawley, will follow in the footsteps of his famous aunt. The 24-year-old, the daughter of Kidman’s sister Antonia, graduated from college last year and chose a course in film production, inspired by her aunt’s own career, with whom she is already working on new Projects.

Nicole’s sister proudly posted photos of Lucia on Instagram, during her time on the red carpet of the “Logie Awards”, the most important award on Australian television.

Antonia, who is a journalist, captioned the image and said: “Beautiful in pink.”

Kidman has always supported her niece in her college career. In 2021, Lucia Hawley told Stellar Magazine:

“I’m working for a production company on a documentary, which is really cool, and currently confidential, so I can’t say much about it,” he said.

“It is interesting to work full time, compared to studying. We’re like, ‘Okay, I need to get into this because this is reality.’ It’s funny and scary at the same time,” she said.