Nicole Kidman celebrates her 16 years of marriage!

Kidman celebrated her anniversary with a rare image from her wedding to Keith Urban.

The winner of OscarNicole Kidman and her husband Keith Urban They are one of the most stable couples in the world, since they have just celebrated their 16th wedding anniversary, surprising their fans with an unpublished photo of that important day, followed by the phrase:

«Sweets XVI. I remember it like it was yesterday. Forever”.

It was on June 26, 2006 when the lovers decided to take their relationship to the next level in the city of sydney. The actress left her house in Darling Pointapproaching a rolls royce in cream tones, accompanied by her father Anthony Kidman and of course the paparazzi captured the moment.

Nicole Kidman on her way to her wedding with her father Anthony Kidman.

Kidman wore a dress Nicolas Ghesquiere for signature Balenciaga. It was an ivory color with an embroidered lace Cornelli, over a silk tube dress that showed her shoulder. This design was made in Paris and sent to the city for the event.

In addition to a veil of fine silk tulle, which was also raised by the producer to say their wedding vows. At that moment, the teardrop-shaped pearls of her earrings stood out, adding a bouquet of white roses with double petals and dotted with small buds of pink carnations.

Nicole Kidam during her wedding with Keith Urban.

The wedding took place in the church of St. Patrick, a construction elaborated from the middle of the XIX century. Among the companions was Hugh Jackman and Naomi Watts.

For its part, Urban He also wanted to have a small detail for the memorable day and published an image where they seem to take a romantic vacation, accompanied by the following text:

“Happy sweet 16, baby”

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban enjoying their vacation.

