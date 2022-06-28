New photos of Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling on the set of Barbie are stunning… literally

Of the various projects that Warner Bros. has in the works, Barbie is one of the most secretive, at least when it comes to plot details.

Inspired by the popular mattel dollBarbie will see margot robbie (Once upon a time in Hollywood) become the icon of toys, which for the first time is adapted to real image.

For its part, Ryan Goslingwho will soon be seen in Netflix’s The Invisible Agent, will play Ken, Barbie’s inseparable companion.

Also, Issa Rae and Hari Nef will embody alternative versions of Barbie, while Simu Liu and Ncuti Gatwa they will do the same with other iterations of Ken. complete the main cast Emma Mackey, Will Ferrell, Nicola Coughlan, America Ferrera, Michael Cera, Alexandra Shipp, and Ariana Greenblatt.

The Barbie movie is currently in production in Leavesden, UK, and Los Angeles, California. It is in this second location that the new photographs of the film come from.

Via Twitter, thanks to MRBR Photoswe get snapshots of Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling skating like Barbie and Ken.

The matching outfits they wear, not to lose the Barbie habit, are worthy of extravagance and tremendously flashy, enough to cause an epileptic seizure to anyone who walks by and crosses them.

The plot of the Barbie movie remains strictly secret. The director of Little Women, Greta Gerwigis at the forefront of the project to direct and co-write the script with Noah Baumbach (Story of a marriage).

Photos of Barbie and Ken skating join recent leaked images of Margot Robbie decked out in a very 70s-esque flared outfit.

The movie of Barbie is scheduled for release on July 21, 2023and will compete with Oppenheimerby Christopher Nolan, to see which film brings together more stars in its cast.