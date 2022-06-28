New Minecraft update will allow players to be banned online – XBOX en MundoInsider

The new update of Minecraft will allow to ban the players on-line. The most recent Minecraft update (1.19.1) will implement the ability for moderators to ban reported players from online play. Don’t worry though. When a player is reported, the report will be reviewed by a moderation team.

This prevents users from abusing the reporting function.

If a player is banned for inappropriate behavior in chat, they will receive an on-screen notice at startup that will include the reason for the ban. In addition, it will also expose how long said ban will last.

The movement to implement online bans is a movement to curb bad behavior by those who play online with others. Therefore, with this measure, Minecraft will be made a safe space for everyone.

The Minecraft ban feature will include all online play, including play on private servers. Banned players will also not be able to use the Minecraft Marketplace. They have even enabled a help page titled “Why have I been banned from Minecraft?” for those seeking more information about his conviction. In addition, they can also request a complete review of the case if they wish.