Natalie Portman talks about Taika Waititi’s work for “Thor: Love and Thunder”

fans of Marvel Studios they learned in “Thor: Ragnarok” that the director Taika Waititi has many important ideas for the franchise. The story of Thor reached new heights with his first Marvel movie, changing the entire fabric of what we thought a Thor movie could be.

Now with “Thor: Love and Thunder”, Taika Waititi continues to push the boundaries of Marvel Cinematic Universe. In fact, Waititi brought so many great ideas to the table that some had to be scrapped to keep the film to a manageable length, some of which involved entire planets that we won’t be able to see in the final version of “Love and Thunder”.

In a recent interview published by Collider, the star of “Thor: Love and Thunder”, Natalie Portman; talked about work with Waititi and love the things he comes up with. Unfortunately, not everything you create can make it to the screen.

“The joy and sadness of a Taika Waititi project is that he creates so much brilliance and so much material that the movie could be like an infinite number of things. It is unavoidable, and it means that the incredible, hilarious and heartwarming comedy and drama don’t end there. Then, there’s a lot. I mean, there are whole planets that aren’t there anymore.” «I pray it ends as a bonus DVD somewhere or come out somewhere. Because I mean, yeah, it’s pretty remarkable.” commented Natalie Portman on the removed content.

Natalie Portman in the MCU

Natalie Portman starred in the first two films as Jane Foster of Earthbut his character takes on the mantle of The Mighty Thor in “Love and Thunder,” following the arc of Thor’s acclaimed comedic career. Jason Aaron. This put Portman much deeper into the action of the Thor movies than ever before.

“It’s amazing to see. I think that’s part of what’s so revealing when you see the finished version: how many amazing artists work on it after what we do to create what the audience actually experiences. ‘Cause most of what you see is effects artists. But, curiously, the goats we had were real goats like real practices, they were not real animal goats. They were practical sculptures that we had on set with us with similar tongues«.





