Natalie Portman boasts of a great guy with a black party dress

That the elegance and sensuality transmitted by the ‘little black dress’ no other set reflects it, we already know it, but if it has to show us -once again- the unparalleled Natalie Portman we admire it as if it were the first time. The actress, who boasts of having a simple and impeccable style, once again captivates us with one of her hottest proposals to date.

Has it been during your attendance at the ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ where the protagonist of ‘Black Swan’ conquered us with a perfect party outfit that couldn’t be simpler and sexier. It is the classic among the classics, the short black dress that had such an impact on its incorporation into the world of fashion and that, today, has been reinvented as many times as there have been a number of trends.

In this case, for example, Natalie Portman has brought it up to date by bringing all the novelties that mark these last seasons: gathers, openings, floral structures, halter neck… The result? A look to remember with which he boasts of being a great guy.

After so many years in the industry, we can only confirm that, just as she is one of the best actresses of the moment, she also has an innate gift for fashion.

There have been many red carpets, photocalls, interviews and various events in which Natalie has become a sensation and, once again, she surprises us again with a party outfit that will surely occupy a privileged position on her list of ‘best looks ‘.

It has only needed a black minidress that did not lack detail. He draws attention above all for his full form-fitting design full of ruching that further highlighted her curves and her large front opening in the chest area. The neckline is another area to highlight, mainly due to its original halter neck with a large frontal structure in the middle.

You can already imagine the back of the set thanks to the halter neck: totally open. A super sensual detail that we love and that confirms that the back is the new neckline. Isn’t it spectacular?

