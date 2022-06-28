Moon Knight does not end up very well in this unique classification of the MCU superheroes

14 years since Jon Favrey It kicked off what we now know as the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It was his fantastic Iron Man movie, with Robert Downey Jr. as the protagonist, the one that would constitute the first stone of the greatest franchise in the history of cinema.

And we say good. In terms of box office earnings, the MCU has surpassed franchises like Star Wars. Having the second highest grossing movie in history, Avengers Endgame, and several titles that have grossed more than $1 billion helps.

With almost 30 films in his career, and several seriesthe Marvel Cinematic Universe has adapted a huge number of characters to the big screen.

What are the favorites? That question is quite complicated, especially considering how bipolar the fandom is at times.

However, the friends of Gamespot have jumped into the pool and have compiled a ranking of the 38 most popular Marvel characters. However, they have left out some characters who only have a brief meritorious appearance.

As often happens, it is very likely that you do not agree with some choices they have had. Others are quite obvious. Let’s take a look at the ranking.

Hombre de Hierro Captain America Thor black widow spider-man Hulk Scarlet Witch Black Panther falcon Winter Soldier Rocket Doctor Strange Shang Chi War machine Captain Marvel Vision Valkyrie Hawk Eye Nick Fury Gamora America Chavez Ms. Marvel (Kamala Khan) Daredevil Jessica Jones luke cage groot Drax Monica Rambeau (Photon) Nebula star lord Mantis punisher Kate Bishop The Eternals Wasp Ant Man Iron Fist moon knight

Before you say anything: no idea why they’ve lumped all the Eternals into one heap, when another team, like Guardians of the Galaxy, is separate.

Placing Moon Knight even below Iron Fist seems like a strange decision, as does having Daredevil below the middle of the list or falcon so high

As we have said, the tastes are of each one, but it has seemed to us a rather curious list, at least. Do you agree with that order given to the most famous characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe?