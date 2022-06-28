Moon Knight does not end up very well in this unique classification of the MCU superheroes

14 years since Jon Favrey It kicked off what we now know as the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It was his fantastic Iron Man movie, with Robert Downey Jr. as the protagonist, the one that would constitute the first stone of the greatest franchise in the history of cinema.

And we say good. In terms of box office earnings, the MCU has surpassed franchises like Star Wars. Having the second highest grossing movie in history, Avengers Endgame, and several titles that have grossed more than $1 billion helps.

Subscribe to Disney+

Your favorite movies and series are on Disney+. Subscribe for €8.99/month or save 2 months with the annual subscription, compared to 12 months at the monthly subscription price.

start subscription

With almost 30 films in his career, and several seriesthe Marvel Cinematic Universe has adapted a huge number of characters to the big screen.

What are the favorites? That question is quite complicated, especially considering how bipolar the fandom is at times.

However, the friends of Gamespot have jumped into the pool and have compiled a ranking of the 38 most popular Marvel characters. However, they have left out some characters who only have a brief meritorious appearance.

As often happens, it is very likely that you do not agree with some choices they have had. Others are quite obvious. Let’s take a look at the ranking.

  1. Hombre de Hierro
  2. Captain America
  3. Thor
  4. black widow
  5. spider-man
  6. Hulk
  7. Scarlet Witch
  8. Black Panther
  9. falcon
  10. Winter Soldier
  11. Rocket
  12. Doctor Strange
  13. Shang Chi
  14. War machine
  15. Captain Marvel
  16. Vision
  17. Valkyrie
  18. Hawk Eye
  19. Nick Fury
  20. Gamora
  21. America Chavez
  22. Ms. Marvel (Kamala Khan)
  23. Daredevil
  24. Jessica Jones
  25. luke cage
  26. groot
  27. Drax
  28. Monica Rambeau (Photon)
  29. Nebula
  30. star lord
  31. Mantis
  32. punisher
  33. Kate Bishop
  34. The Eternals
  35. Wasp
  36. Ant Man
  37. Iron Fist
  38. moon knight

Before you say anything: no idea why they’ve lumped all the Eternals into one heap, when another team, like Guardians of the Galaxy, is separate.

Placing Moon Knight even below Iron Fist seems like a strange decision, as does having Daredevil below the middle of the list or falcon so high

As we have said, the tastes are of each one, but it has seemed to us a rather curious list, at least. Do you agree with that order given to the most famous characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker