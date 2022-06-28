Minecraft – Goat Horn: How to get them and what are they for?

With the release of Minecraft patch 1.19 “Wild Update”, players can now get their hands on Goat Horns. The truth is that they have little use other than emitting a variable sound depending on the type we use, but the result is so much fun that they are quite coveted by players. We explain in this guide how to get each of them.

How to get the Goat Horns in Minecraft?

To get a Goat Horn, you will need one of these creatures to hit a hard block that is located where it spawned. These “hard” blocks are multiple and include the following blocks:

coal ore

copper ore

emerald ore

iron ore

Trunk

compact ice

Stone

When a goat runs into one of these blocks, it can drop a maximum of 2 Horns, which can be of 8 different types, which are always of the same type. The variant it drops is completely random. These are the eight types of goat horns available in the game:

Reflection

Singing

Search

Sensation

Admiration

Called

yearling

Sleep

Of course, each of them has a very specific sound that we reveal below. However, some things you should know:

All goat horns have a shared cooldown between all of them.

The sound of a Goat Horn is audible within a 256 block radius around the player who used it.

The Reflection, Singing, Search, and Sense horns can be obtained from chests at looting stalls.

How to make a goat head butt?

Now that you know how to get goat horns, you need to learn how to make them charge so they drop their damn horns. There are a few rules you need to understand and master in order to “force” a goat to carry:

A goat charges any creature in sight every 10-15 seconds.

The charge has a range of 16 blocks, beyond that the goat stops running

To charge, a goat needs a minimum of 4 blocks of separation from its target.

If a player or creature is hit by a goat charge, you will be moved back 9 blocks in a straight line.

Attacking a goat will not make it attack you: on the contrary, it will tend to run away.

Types of Goat Horns and how to get them

horn reflection

The Reflection Horn can be randomly obtained from goats hitting a “hard” block or from chests located at looting stalls. This is the sound it makes:

singing horn

The Singing Horn can be randomly obtained from goats that have hit a “hard” block or from chests located at looting stalls. This is the sound it makes:

quest horn

The quest horn can be randomly obtained from goats hitting a “hard” block or from chests located at looting posts. This is the sound it makes:

horn feeling

Sensation Horn can be randomly obtained from goats that have hit a “hard” block or from chests located at looting posts. This is the sound it makes:

admiration horn

The admiration horn can be randomly obtained from “screeching” goats hitting a “hard” block. They are much more likely to charge than “normal” goats.

horn called

The named horn can be randomly obtained from goats hitting a “hard” block:

yearling horn

Yearling Horn can be randomly dropped from goats that hit a “hard” block.

dream horn

The Dreaming Horn can be randomly obtained from screaming goats that hit a “hard” block. They are much more likely to charge than “normal” goats.