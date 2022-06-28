Minecraft 1.19: all the news of this new version

After the arrival of The Wild update for versions of Java and Bedrockwe discover all the novelties that arrive with the patch 1.19, now available from this Tuesday June 28th. Warnings for violating rules of the online game, the Warden and the mangroves, the disappearance of the fireflies… all this and much more.

All the news of Minecraft 1.19

To begin with, one of the most interesting novelties for players who enjoy their online games is that from now on Minecraft will warn users who have committed any rules of the game. something punishable by bans either prohibitions, via a notification in the game interface. At first, a warning screen will be displayed and thanks to the information that appears we will be able to know the reason why we can be banned and the duration of said prohibition in order to fix it in time.

Frogs and new blocks: froglight

On the other hand, the arrival of the frogs and its novelties is what has produced the disappearance of fireflies because they are poisonous to amphibians. Two of the blocks that frogs can feed on are slimes and magma cubes. By doing the latter we can get a froglight, a lighting block that can be green, yellow, or purple depending on the type of magma block the frog eats. Thus, there will be variations between cold, warm or temperate frogs.

A mighty warden

With update 1.19 comes the monster with the largest life bar of all, which can be more complicated even than the Ender Dragon itself. Once the screecher is activated for the fourth time this enemy will spring into action and attack us with powerful moves that take 4 hearts at once. Quite a challenge that will be worth facing.

To do so we can use, among other spells and weapons, the enchantment Fast Stealth. With three levels and only available in the Old City, this new warden structure spawns between height -1 and -64.

New biome: the Mangroves

On the other hand we have the arrival of a new biome to minecraft. The Mangroves are characterized by having a new mud floor and reddish mangrove wood. Thanks to the combination of these blocks of mud with wheat, it is possible to obtain the blocks of Adobea decorative and aesthetic element.

Overall, there are still a few mysteries to be solved from this 1.19 update but we’re looking forward to unraveling the secrets of the new indestructible block of the reinforced Deepslatea mysterious block that is part of the Ancient Cities portal whose fate is still unknown.