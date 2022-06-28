Mental disorders have an impact on physical health and life

According to the Ministry of Health and the Carlos III Institute, it is estimated that mental illnesses in Spain have mortality and disability rates comparable to the most frequent chronic illnesses, such as cardiovascular diseases and cancer.

In the general population, one in four people experiences a common mental disorder throughout their lives and between 0.5 and 1% a serious mental disorder.

Substance abuse, along with anorexia, are those that present a higher risk of mortality. Therefore, awareness of the need to prevent these pathologies should be increased.

The evidence of the impact of mental disorders on the physical health of patients has been quantified in an estimated reduction of 20 years in life expectancy with respect to the general population, taking into account deaths from any cause.

Live longer and better

However, there is a lack of evidence on the reduced years of life that are attributable to the metabolic effects of some drugs, such as antidepressants, antipsychotics and mood stabilizers. In addition, it is not only about surviving longer, but better. Depression has been, for several years, worldwide, the number one cause of more years lived with disability. We must not forget that mental illness affects, to a large extent, people in full development or growth, both biologically, as well as socially and economically.

The life expectancy of patients has partially improved with the introduction of new antidepressant and antipsychotic molecules. The improvement in the profile of undesirable effects of psychopharmacological medication and the progressive destigmatization of mental illnesses has improved the quality of life of people who suffer from these illnesses, although there is still a long way to go.

Rehabilitation

Community psychiatry has made functional and psychosocial rehabilitation programs more accessible to the population to improve healthy lifestyles, physical exercise, as well as access to sheltered jobs and occupational therapy.

It is essential to implement new therapies that improve the recovery of functionality of patients. The new antipsychotics offer better metabolic profiles and rehabilitation programs are improving activity levels and healthy habits.

Comorbidities

Without a doubt, metabolic syndrome is the comorbidity that most worries clinicians. Obesity, dyslipidemia, high blood pressure, insulin resistance or type 2 diabetes mellitus pose a risk for developing cerebrovascular and cardiovascular diseases or cognitive impairment. Obesity aggravates sedentary lifestyle and social isolation, which has repercussions on negative and depressive symptoms.

Addiction to toxic substances must be added to this, with dual pathology being very prevalent.

It has been shown that drug use increases the chances of suffering from mental disorders or that these are more serious and appear earlier.

comprehensive approach

Both psychiatric pathology and addiction to toxic substances can be the cause or the result of each other. For this reason, they must be approached in a comprehensive manner, bearing in mind that drug use is often considered a high risk factor when abandoning treatment.

Many patients, especially those with severe mental disorders, see a psychiatrist as their general practitioner, either because of the trust placed in them, the therapeutic bond and the frequency of visits. For this reason, the psychiatrist, more than the family doctor, must ensure the integral and holistic maintenance of the health of the patients, without neglecting somatic pathologies, carrying out screening, guiding patients about consultations with other specialists and always valuing cause minimal harm with the proposed psychopharmacological interventions.

early detection

However, the Primary Care doctor has special importance and responsibility in the early detection of patients with mental disorders, since in most cases he is usually the first professional they contact before reaching Mental Health.

Thus, they play a relevant role both in the prevention of mental disorders and in the promotion of mental health, and in the treatment and follow-up of these patients in the family and community spheres, facilitating the continuity of care and avoiding future perpetuation. of serious psychosocial disorders.

For the preparation of this article, we have had the collaboration of doctors Justo Pinzón Espinosa, Pol Palau Puig, Evaristo Nieto Rodríguez, Pilar Chacón Martínez, Jesús Jiménez Martos, Santiago Andrés Pina Franco, Amhed Fabelo Laza, Rosa Mª Marine Rubio and Laia Sopena Lagoon.