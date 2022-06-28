Men’s cuts 2022: the razor cuts at the men’s fashion shows in Paris

TOabsolute protagonists of trendy men’s cuts in 2022, ultra short shaves go crazy in the most prestigious parterre of the men’s Paris Fashion Week. Where is it David Beckham And Justin Timberlake they compete in coolness with infinity savoir faire.

Men’s cuts 2022: the trends from the parterre of Paris

Millimeter shades, salt-pepper variations, natural and elaborate textures at the same time. At the Paris Fashion Week of the men’s spring summer 2023 collections, on stage these days, the real protagonists are the front row hairstyle. As David Beckham and Justin Timberlake know well, who as consummate show-stealers do not miss the opportunity to compete for the more chic and modern shave.

David Beckham, high tuft and dark beard

At the Dior Men show in a black jacket and tank top, the husband of Victoria Beckham opt for simplicity with an exquisitely British punk touch. The tattooed neck fades into growing beard in dark shades. Which, from half sideburns up, keeps the 2mm shave on the temples and evolves into a tuft swaying – but static – tall and slightly disheveled in its color ash blond.

Just a week ago, al birthday of Prince Williamhad sported the same razor cut on the temples. But with the tame forelock with the gel in one low styling and definitely more formal.

Justin Timberlake, Caesar cut and silver lace

More orderly and minimalist the singer of Rock your bodywhich passes from the Dior parterre to that of Kenzo with the same Caesar cut. Very shaved at the temples and with a slight, almost imperceptible, fringe on the forehead.

In this hairstyle, the texture is decisive, faithful to the movement curly life of the American actor and singer. Where the curls, however, are shaped to give extra volume at the top of the head. Even for him matte finish and growing beardbut without hiding the hue salt and pepper of the lace that gives a touch of authenticity to the look.

