memories of a past life

[Estreno 29 de julio en Apple TV+] Sam Miller ('I Could Destroy You') directs and produces 'Surface', a series about a woman who tries to remember her past while escaping from her present











Set in San Francisco, Surface is starring Gugu Mbatha Raw (Belle, The Morning Show) in the role of Sophie, a woman who has suffered a head injury that has left her with a extreme memory loss.

As Sophie embarks on a quest to put the pieces of your life back together With the help of her husband and her friends, she begins to question whether or not the truth they tell her is the one she has really lived. Plagued with plot twists and an unexpected love triangle, this thriller begs the question: What if one day you woke up and didn’t remember your own secrets?

The cast is completed Oliver Jackson Cohen, Stephen James, Ari Graynor the Oscar nominee Marianne Jean Baptiste, Francois Arnaud Y Millie Brady.

Surface is produced for Apple TV+ by Apple Studios Y Hello Sunshine (Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter). Veronica Westis the creator and executive producer of the series. Sam Miller, the Emmy-nominated director, has directed four episodes of the series, including the pilot, and serves as an executive producer. Kevin SullivanJennifer Morrison Y tucker-gates they have also directed episodes.