Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling or Barbie and Ken, Who’s Tacky?

Every image that is published makes the expectation for the film grow BarbieDirected by Greta Gerwigand fans enjoy each of the photographs that leak from the filming in Los Angeles: and this allows fans to get an idea of ​​​​what the aesthetics this long-awaited tape. First we saw the promotional images of the two protagonists and little by little we have been seeing some of the looks that they will wear Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie already converted into Barbie and Ken. The resemblance is uncanny!

Less than a few weeks ago, the producer of the film, Warner Bros, published the first images of the protagonists. in them we could see the ‘looks’ that Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie will have in the film. the look of the actor continues to revolutionize social networks and his ouftit (shirtless vest and low-cut jeans that reveal underwear with his name on it) continues to delight his fans . More images have arrived today, and this time we see the actors dressed as Mattel dolls together, and the resemblance is undeniable!

A style inspired by the outfits of the famous doll

It is clear that in the film we will see the actors fully involved in their roles, dressed in some of the most famous looks of the dolls of Mattel. The new images are of the couple recording a scene in which they are skating. The styling is striking: a mix of cowboy and skate looks, colored in acid shades of pink and yellow..













Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling filming Barbie Actors Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie filming a scene for “Barbie” in LA GTRES GTRES

Margot Robbie wears a bold print in a form-fitting swimsuit, while Ryan wears it in matching shorts and vest. In addition, the actress wears pink tights that go under the swimsuit. They both wear yellow knee pads, elbow pads and roller skates. fluorescent with pink details, and Gosling also wears a fanny pack in the same shade of yellow that the skates Over platinum blonde hair, which is iconic on both Barbie doll and Ken, the actors wear matching visors.









One of the doll models has a very similar look The model of the Barbie doll known as Hot Skatin’ Barbie Doll wears a look very similar to the one we could see in the new images of the film

This styling is attracting a lot of attention: not only because of its striking colors, but also because the two dolls have the same outfits, that it’s called Hot Sakatin’ Barbie Doll. There is little information about the plot of the film and we will have to wait for its premiere, scheduled for July 23, 2023. The filming of the film about the Barbie doll was announced in 2014 and the production has undergone several changes of script, direction and leading actors, since at first there was talk of Lady Gaga and Anne Hathaway for the role of Barbie. Finally it’s Greta Gerwig (Little Women, Lady Bird) who is in charge of both directing and writing the script together with Noah Baumbach. The little that is known about the story is that it follows in the footsteps of Barbie, who gets kicked out of Barbieland because she’s not perfect. What will she do then?