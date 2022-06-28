Liam Neeson and his wife, love story that reminds us of the importance of treasure the couple

Liam taught us one of the best ways to honor the one we love. This was her way of getting over losing him.

Last update: June 27, 2022

Choosing a partner to live a love story is, without a doubt, one of the greatest privileges and desires shared by many human beings. We imagine, plan and build a lot of dreams together in which time is the way and the couple is our team. A special project!

But what happens when we discover that we must now continue this path without our partner? It seems that life will never be what it was and even if it is, we visualize an abyss impossible to overcome. Fortunately, we found ways to rescue the pain and evidence of this is the love story of Liam Neeson.

Continue reading to know this story that is, at the same time, one of overcoming. The couple of actors fell in love and left a great legacy in the world of cinema, but also a life lesson.

A love story that begins on stage

That’s right, the story of this couple begins in the theater, exactly in the play Anna Christie. Natasha Richardson, an actress from a large family of artists, co-stars Liam Neeson, a growing actor with whom the chemistry was immediate.

After meeting and sharing activities in the world of theater, they decide to get married a year later. During this same moment they had the opportunity to shoot what would be their first film together: Nell.

Actors and life partners

Little by little, Liam’s career began to gain strength, especially when he starred in the film Schindler’s List, a film that led him to be nominated for the Oscar as best actor. Simultaneously, Natasha was developing other projects; among them, one that would give him a great place in the memory of the public: Twins game.

His professional life was afloat and his love too, because shortly after his sons Micheál and Daniel were born. The family grew, but remained very strong, at least until now.

The call that changed everything

While Liam was filming in Canada in 2009, He received a call from his wife with news which, at first, did not seem very serious, but a minor accident that required a break and some care.

In a ski lesson, Natasha fell and hit her head. This was the message that she sent to her husband. However, those who accompanied her suggested that she go to the hospital to make sure that everything was alright. Natasha never came out of there again.

This was one of the most difficult moments for Liam, because when he arrived, his wife was in a coma and what seemed not to be so serious would end up taking Natasha’s life. The actor remembers the last thing he said to him:

Honey, you’re not getting out of this. You hit your head. I don’t know if you can hear me. We’re taking you back to New York and all your family and friends are going to say goodbye.

Face the loss and carry on

For Liam, his refuge and departure were his professional life. At the time of Natasha’s departure, the actor was preparing for one of his biggest roles: Lincoln, a project directed by Steven Spielberg. But the death of his partner did not allow him to continue with this film, so he decided to abandon it.

This decision did not mean leaving his life as an actor, because later new projects began to appear and when he was a little calmer, found the strength he had cultivated to carry on. It was precisely this that helped him overcome the pain of the departure of his beloved.

Until today, the actor’s credit is a repertoire of successful projects for which he will be remembered for posterity. Many of them have certainly put it to the test.

Proof of this was the project Really lovea film he shot before his wife’s death, in which the protagonist was precisely a widower in charge of his son. Of course, he never thought that this role would have to live in real life.

I think I survived by taking refuge in work. I know how old I am. So I keep the training, I keep the work. ~ Liam Neeson ~

Thus, his participations include other great works of cinema, such as Wrath of the Titans, The Chronicles of Narnia, Brigade A and others more.

A tribute to his wife

Dedicate himself to art, something they both loved, It was Liam’s way of healing his heart.; especially in comedy A villa in Tuscanya of the year 2020, in which he played a widowed man who brought him back to that painful moment. But seen with more peace in his heart, it became a way to honor his life.

My God, this identifies me a lot. My stomach churned, but I thought it would be great to do it and do it with my son. ~ Liam Neeson ~

And so it was granted. His son, who is also an actor, agreed with the idea.. Together they were able to give life to this film in which both felt so identified that they even decided to use Natasha’s last name.

A story of love and overcoming

His words when referring to Natasha Richardson reflect what it was a great love story that sadly ended before they knew it. Even so, he lives in her memory and takes her there, strengthening her heart with new films and projects that allowed him to continue his path with her in heaven.

They say that the most difficult thing is to lose a loved one (…) My wife brought me so much joy. She was my everything. Those 16 years of being her husband taught me to love unconditionally. We have to stop and be thankful for our spouses. What I learned more than anything is to live and love every day as if it were the last. ~ Liam Neeson ~

Liam faced loss with love, remembering their legacy and the family they formed. She gave herself over to his projects and in this way the pain became lighter and lighter. Thus, it has become an inspiration for those who have suffered a similar experience, teaching us that it is always possible to continue.

