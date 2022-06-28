Kim Kardashian organizes a camp with makeup lessons

North, daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, turned 9. For her, a camping party with her friends, with lots of outdoor activities.

North West, daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West , he turned nine on June 15. A few days later the influencer shared some images of the party organized for the little girl, very original. No balloons or soft toys, no spectacular cakes or fireworks, but something much wilder. The girl, in fact, loves very much being in contact with nature and animals and therefore, for the occasion, the entrepreneur has well thought of setting up a “Camp North” surrounded by greenery, for the birthday girl and her friends. Also present was her cousin Penelope, daughter of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick (9 years old too).

North’s birthday

For little North it is nothing new, to spend the birthday in the open air. Two years ago, due to the Coronavirus emergency, it was not possible to organize a party at home, but Kim Kardashian had well thought of opting for a day at the Kanye West ranch in Wyoming. The birthday girl and his friends had fun between rides and go cart races, complete with a final fireworks display and the inevitable themed cake: in the shape of a cowboy hat. All very different from the birthday a few years earlier, organized in Disneyland, with the birthday girl dressed as a princess in a pink dress.

North West for i 9 years spent a special and adventurous day. The shots of her shared by her mom Kim Kardashian show her in a forest green sweatshirt, helmet and harness. Like her, the other guests also have a casual and sports clothing, in dark colors: perfect for being comfortable. In addition to the cableway, the group carried out many activities in the “North Camp” set up for the occasion: the birthday girl and her friends also tried their hand at archery, parlor games and target shooting.

All strictly in the open air. And that’s not all. Apparently little North has a particular passion: makeup for special effects! “She makes really nice wounds and scars, she’s really good“revealed the star of The Kardashians guest on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. So the birthday girl tried her hand at lessons with her friends, to whom she explained how to create creepy and spooky make-up. In the inner area of ​​the campsite, the The theme has been respected by providing tents for all the children to sleep in. All taken care of down to the smallest detail, for a day to remember.