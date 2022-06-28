Kevin Owens could still compete to be part of Money in The Bank

Yesterday morning, WWE officially announced through its social networks that Kevin Owens would play his classification for the Money in the Bank ladder match on RAW in a confrontation against Elias, Ezekiel or Elrod. However, the match never took place and Kevin Owens never even appeared on RAW. Dave Meltzer, a journalist for Wrestling Observer, revealed on his latest radio show that Owens missed the show due to a minor situation. These were his words:

“Kevin Owens didn’t show up. Whatever the situation, it was something minor, but he wasn’t on the show, and that’s why the match with Ezekiel didn’t happen as originally scheduled. This was, if I’m not mistaken… It was going to be for the last place in Money in the Bank, right? There is still a place.

I didn’t check if Kevin Owens will be ready for Friday, I just know he wasn’t for tonight, but it wasn’t for anything serious from what I’m told. Maybe it will be available for Friday and I can have the fight.”

At the moment, WWE has not explained why Owens was not present at the show, as initially announced, but according to Meltzer, it would be a minor reason. Ezekielfor its part, he did appear last night on RAW, and was part of a backstage segment with John Cena. In his segment, he did not refer to his rivalry with Kevin Owens.

As for the spots for the Money in the Bank Men’s Briefcase match, last night, Riddle took second to last place by winning a battle royal. Currently there is only one place left, and it fits the possibility of WWE making the match between Owens and Ezekiel, Elias or Elrod this Friday on SmackDown, although neither of them is part of the cast of the blue mark. In any case, WWE has not yet confirmed anything about it, and we will have to be attentive to any news.

