Kevin Álvarez dreams of Europe after winning the Ballon d’Or

The defender Kevin Alvarez continues to show that he is living the best moment of his career in the MX Leagueby winning the award for the best winger of the 2021-2022 season with the Tuzos from Pachuca managing to be summoned to the Mexican National Team for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

The Mexican defender stated in an interview for the ‘TUDN’ media that he hopes that obtaining said distinction at the 2022 Ballon d’Or gala will help him make the leap to European football.

“Playing in Europe is my biggest dream, everything I do, I do it thinking about being able to be there and I think this is a big step to continue growing because it counts for a lot,” he said after winning the Ballon d’Or as best side of the year .

“I am very happy that my name is being heard in Europe, it is my biggest dream and I want to achieve it. Let’s hope that something can be achieved later,” he added.

“I have dreamed of the World Cup and I think we are very close to achieving that goal, we can achieve it, I am very motivated to continue growing,” he said.

