Kendall Jenner, her yellow boxers are the new frontier of summer streetwear

Wearing boxers en plein air? Do like Kendall Jenner

Since June 21st, summer has officially begun, so it’s time to show some skin. A trend that has emerged from the fashion shows (we are talking about those relating to the spring summer 2022 season) is the fashion reinterpretation of the humble boxers, courtesy, among others, of Dior, Balenciaga, Tom Ford and Valentino. It could be argued that the garment in question is especially suited to home relaxation, but in recent times not a few It-girls have reinterpreted it in the sign of streetwear, discovering it as the ideal solution to face a day of scorching heat. Boxer 2.0 fans include none other than supermodel Kendall Jenner, as evidenced by one of her most recent ensembles.

Spotted with friends in Malibu, the 26-year-old catwalk star sported an off-duty look whose key element was a pair of pastel yellow Aritzia boxers, which she paired with a gray crop top by Skims (brand co- founded by half-sister Kim Kardashian) and an oversized striped shirt by Almina. Everything had been accessorized with a pair of black Adidas Samba sneakers, dark sunglasses and a black leather tote bag signed by the model’s favorite house, The Row.

As Kendall Jenner’s outfit teaches, the secret to wearing boxers without giving the impression of having forgotten to put on a skirt or trousers before leaving home is to counterbalance their traditional loungewear connotation by combining them with garments and accessories of high level. These can consist, for example, of an elegant shirt, even with a masculine cut, like the one chosen by Kendall, a pair of trendy sneakers or shoes with heels and a leather bag, possibly a designer one.

Further proof that composing a successful look is essentially a matter of weights and measures.

This article was originally published on American Vogue.