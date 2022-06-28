Kendall Jenner, career and private life

Kendall Jenner, born in 1995, is a well-known model but not only. Although she is in fact very young, she is one of them models ever most appreciated and requested today. He is also a well known television personalitywhich achieved success thanks to the reality show Keeping up with the Kardashians. What does it has to do with it Kendall Jenner with the Kardashian family? It has something to do with it, since Kendall’s mother first married the lawyer Robert Kardashian, Kim’s father. Let’s discover together the biography, the private life and the career of the famous American supermodel.

Short biography of Kendall Jenner

Born in Los Angeles on November 3, 1995. L’age of Kendall Jenner it is therefore today, in 2022, 27 years old. What is the name of the Kendall Jenner’s mom? Mom is Kris Jenner, who before marrying Kendall’s father had a long marriage to defense attorney Robert Kardashianfrom whom four children were born, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé and Rob. Yes, it is the famous one Kardashian family . Later Kris has married Bruce Jennerfrom which Kendall and the younger sister Kylie. In 2015 Bruce Jenner publicly stated of being transgender and began a path for change sex. She also changed his name to Caitlyn Jenner.

Kendall Jenner Matt Winkelmeyer / MG18Getty Images

Kendall Jenner’s career as a model

Kendall Jenner took part, although not as a protagonist, in the reality show about the Kardashian family. The reality show allowed her to achieve truly exceptional famea fame which, however, has not been of much help to the young Kendall looking for a engagement as a model. In fact, many brands have assumed that Kendall was too popular to get on the catwalk, some of them even admitted they didn’t want a model became famous on TV thanks to a reality show. Kendall however has proved in a short time to have an incredible talentto be cut for the fashion world (without forgetting that the body and the height of Kendall Jenner are just perfect for this craft).

In 2014 he made his debut on the catwalk for brands of the caliber of Bottega Veneta, Chanel, Dolce & Gabbana, Emilio Pucci and Fendi and Givenchy. He is also the testimonial of the advertising campaign of Estée Lauder. 2014 was therefore an important year for her, not a simple debut but a real one launch into the Olympus of fashion. In a short time the collaborations have multiplied. Later, in fact, he also parades and poses for Calvin Klein, Victoria’s Secret, Balmain and many more. In 2018 it becomes the highest paid model in the world, taking this record away from Gisele Bündchen. She becomes later testimonial of Ochirly together Bella Hadid and di Tod’s together with the dancer Roberto Bolle.

Kendall Jenner, not just a model

Kendall Jendall is not only a model, but also an entrepreneur. She throws the Moon Oral Care line of oral care products in fact and creates a brand of tequila. Later it also becomes creative director of FWRD, taking care of the look of the site but also the selection of designers and the anticipation of the trends that customers will want to follow. Kendall said she wanted to give space to emerging designersso that the platform can be a real springboard for them and ensure that the best can achieve the hoped-for success.

Kendall Jenner Karwai TangGetty Images

Kendall Jenner, a much loved woman

Kendall Jenner is a very talented model, loved by women all over the world because over the years it has managed to dealing with issues that are often passed over in silence. For Kendall Jenner Mental Health is very important. He often talks about it, even directly on social networks, offering his fans advice on how coping with anxiety and how to have a positive attitude towards life. Kendall also often talks aboutacceptance of oneself and one’s bodywith the merits, of course, but also with all the flaws.

Kendall Jenner’s private life

Kendall is without a doubt the most reserved of the Kardashian-Jenner family and over the years it has gone out of its way to keep a secret about his love relationships. Sure, gossip magazines have pinned her on a lot of flirts, including hers with Harry Styles. The love story between Harry Styles and Kendall Jenner apparently it did not last long, a love story of which, however, the two famous protagonists have not given any confirmation. The last one boyfriend of Kendall Jenner is Devin Booker, NBA basketball player. Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner have started dating in 2020. Although the news is official, the love story is carried on away from the spotlight and even on social networks we do not find images that portray them together. Only a few are available shots stolen from everyday life published by gossip newspapers, nothing more. In June 2022, however, the news of the rupture arrives.

