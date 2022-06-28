Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel paired at the Paris fashion shows

We haven’t seen them in a while but the Timberlake-Biel couple are back! And they did it on the occasion of men’s fashion week in Paris!

They have been for years one of the most loved couples and Hollywood chats but for some time Justin & Jessica they were a little off the radar.

After rumors of possible breakups and very selected public outings, the couple Timberlake-Biel made a mega return to the spotlight more sparkling than ever, to reaffirm their unity and complicity!

The occasion was there Parisian fashion week dedicated to men’s fashion where the two attended the front row as special guest of some fashion shows.

The first was that of Vuitton which saw the two, as in subsequent issues, in total look of the maison well matched: for her dress with a leather bodice like the skirt and combat boots, for him a shirt printed And wide leg with sneakers.

A few days later, they are ready to delight us again Dior: for Jessica a short-sleeved shirt and khaki cargo pants with slingbak, Justin instead chose a graphic print shirt, sporty jacket and cuffed trousers.

Finally the last appearance (for now!) Was from Kenzo where the two unsheathed their ace up their sleeves and what we could define as the coolest “double look” of their “fashion tour”: Biel chose a suit with black & white print, exposed bra and beret on the head, while Justin opted for a denim shirt, beige “pant” and bomber jacket.

In short, we can safely say, we do not want other couples like that of the Bieber spouses but the prize for the fashion couple of the moment goes right to them!