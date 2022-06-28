Johnny Depp could keep Amber Heard’s assets including a gift from Elon Musk

Amber Heard she has no money to pay her ex-husband Johnny Depp the 10.35 million dollars for defamation that a judge stipulated as compensation after losing the trial for defamation that she faced, for which the actress would have to use all her assets to be able to raise the money, including selling a gift that the businessman gave her Elon Musk a few years ago.

It is a Tesla Model S car valued at 80 thousand dollars.

The judge in charge of Johnny Depp’s libel trial against Amber Heard made official a multi-million dollar jury award to Depp on Friday with an order for Heard to pay $10.35 million for defaming the actor’s reputation by portraying himself as a public figure. depicting domestic abuse in an opinion piece she published in 2018.

Judge Penney Azcarate entered the order after a brief hearing in Fairfax County Circuit Court. She also ordered Depp to pay Heard $2 million, the amount the jury awarded in his defamation countersuit filed over statements by one of Depp’s lawyers.

Read also: The juicy contract with which Johnny Depp would return to “Pirates of the Caribbean”

After the controversial trial, in which both actors uncovered the violent relationship they had in their brief marriage, the actress’s lawyer acknowledged that Amber had no money to pay said compensation.

Asked on NBC’s “TODAY” show if Heard will be able to pay compensation, her attorney, Elaine Bredehoft, replied: “Oh no, absolutely not.”

The lawyer then added that Heard intends to appeal the verdict.

During Friday’s hearing, the judge said that if Heard appeals, she will have to post the $10.35 million bond while the appeal is resolved, a common practice. The judge’s order states that both parties are subject to 6% interest per year.



Amber Heard’s Instagram.

Heard’s plight

According to New York Post, The protagonist of “Aquaman” is bankrupt, so she is surely contemplating all her assets in order to comply with what was established by the jury after the trial against Depp ended a few days ago.

Trial attorney Jeremiah Denton explained to the New York Post that if Heard doesn’t deliver the judgment money, “Depp can initiate collection proceedings to garnish (Heard’s) payment, if he has a salary or salary-type income. He can seize your assets, which basically means seize them. He can access your assets, sell them and take cash,” he added.

Read also: Johnny Depp reappears with radical change of look

In 2017, when Elon Musk and Amber dated, he gave the actress a black Tesla Model S, which can reach a speed of 250 kilometers per hour.

According to photographs circulating on the network, Amber was captured in the car in early 2022.

*With AP information.

rad