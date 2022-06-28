John Cena, on his return to WWE: “I don’t know when I will fight again”

This Monday marked the 20th anniversary of the debut of John Cena on the main WWE roster. The company takes great care of these details, which is why it made the fighter appear on Raw. It was a mass bath for the one from Massachusetts. He received the affection of many colleagues, they made him a hall of applause to enter the ring and great personalities congratulated him on video. It highlights that two men with a contract with AEW, Chris Jericho, Daniel Bryan and Big Show, also sent those messages. Afterwards, Cena addressed the public and he was very excited. He thanked the support and was clear: “I’ve been in my career for 20 years, I’m 45. I don’t know when you’ll see me in the ring again. I’m not saying it won’t happen, but I don’t know when. It won’t be just one more time, don’t worry, but I need to say it”, he pointed. His career in Hollywood is now marking his footsteps, but a WrestleMania in Los Angeles next year is the best setting to park the theater for a moment and get in the ring. The future is unknown, but in the present Cena she took the mass bath she deserved.

Outside of that tribute, you obviously had to look at Money in the Bank (July 2). On Raw, two fighters were met who will be in the ladder match. Matt Riddle won a disputed Royal Battle to get his ticket. He did it after a spectacular RKO to The Miz on the edge of the ring. While, Luck finally changed Becky Lynch. She is on a worrying losing streak, but the Irishman managed to seize the last chance.. She defeated Nikki ASH, Tamina, Doudrop, Shayna Baszler and Xia Li to get into the ladder match for the Briefcase. For its part, to also warm up some of the fights that we will see, Montez Ford beat Jey Uso, Liv Morgan to Alexa Bliss and bobby lashley to Alpha Academy (Otis and Chad Gable) the highlight here is that Theory was the special referee. He tried to intervene, but did not cause the defeat of his rival this Saturday. After the fight, he tried to attack him, but Lashley managed to get away.

Outside the PPV, The Miz also wanted his share of the limelight beyond the battle royal that opened the show. Miz confirmed that he will team up with Jake Paul again at SummerSlam (July 30). The doubt is knowing the role of the YouTuber’s brother, Jake has shared images training wrestling, although it does not seem like something for the short term, since he has a boxing match scheduled for August 13. Lastly, we watched a video of cody rhodes in which he talked about the process of recovering from his injury and in which he recognized that if Seth Rollins won Money in the Bank he would be the first to congratulate him. Also, Finn Balor and Damian Priest confronted Rey and Dominik Mysteriowho challenged them to a match next week.