There are tributes and tributes, just as there are superstars and superstars in capital letters. In this second category we must fit John Cenalegend of wrestling And much more than that. The affection of the fans was well exposed this past Monday in Monday Night Rawwhere the entire universe of the WWE paid a well-deserved tribute to the one from West Newbury (Massachusetts) for his twenty years of successful career in the ring.

It was a night of reunions in the locker room. When the chords of John Cena’s theme sounded, the public attending the event exploded with joy. In these twenty years of career, with intermittent appearances in the world giant of wrestling, John Cena has accumulated the respect of their opponents and the affection of the fans. His numbers support him, since there is no one with more world titles than him. just the legendary Ric Flair equals his 16 reigns of the world crown, and in WWE he has brought together a total of 25 championships. Some numbers of vertigo that nobody ventured to recommend in his first appearance, now two decades ago, to confront the gold medalist Kurt Angle. Over time he has faced the greatest of recent times, and many times he has emerged victorious.

In addition, John Cena has combined his wrestling career with his successful appearances on the small and big screen at this time, and has successfully followed in the footsteps of others such as Dwayne Johnson rock to become one of the most popular faces in the star system American television. For John Cena all that is important, but it is not the most important thing. According to what he revealed, addressing directly to the fans in Monday Night Rawon the occasion of the celebration of its twenty years at the top of the entertainment sports industry, during all that time «you have created the environment so that it is the real me. You’ve also been brave enough to tell me when I suck and you’ve also been kind enough to tell me when I don’t.”

Thus, John Cena has learned a lot from the WWE universe; he himself stood out in his speech the “care, kindness, humility and perseverance” that the life of wrestler He has instilled in him and emphasized the signs of identity coined by himself that have accompanied him as a fighter: «hustle, loyalty, respect (hustle, loyalty, respect)». He distributed photos with everyone, left and right. With his colleagues for whom he is a true reference and with WWE fans, to whom he gave his characteristic shirt and caps. He left half naked, with his hand on his heart thanking all the love expressed. Affirming that John Cena is not just him, he is a «us» group that challenges adults and children with its «never give up (Never give up)”; especially for the latter, it serves as a necessary role model to successfully face the times. Finally John Cena left as he arrived, acclaimed, and without revealing when his next fight will be.