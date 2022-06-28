Jennifer Lopez’s daughter first and now Ben Affleck’s daughter; both connect by the non-binary gender and accompany each other

During the Dodgers Foundation benefit gala, Jennifer Lopez surprised by presenting her 14-year-old daughter, Emme Maribel Muniz, using inclusive language. This speaks clearly that JLo and Marc Anthony accept the non-binary gender condition of Emme Muniz openly. The world a few days ago is talking about it and all the portals have echoed. Now Seraphina, daughter of Ben Affleck seems to follow in the footsteps of Emme.

Emme Muniz, is quickly becoming a symbol of inclusion without even trying. After making a big debut at his mother’s halftime show, Jennifer Lopez, on this occasion, and being June the month of LGBTIQ+ pride, he took advantage of his mother’s invitation to get on stage with a microphone that had the colors of the community flag. The truth is that the subject is openly discussed in JLo’s home, which his family and Ben Affleck’s will soon share.

the scene of Jennifer Lopez presenting her daughter with Inclusive language and then hugging her tightly awakens tenderness and has been recorded in the public’s retina. But Emme she is not the only one who is going through stages of self-knowledge and defining herself; the daughter of Ben Affleck Y Jennifer Garner, Seraphina, doesn’t identify with a gender binary either.

Prior to this revelation, Emme and Seraphina have been caught having a good time together in the company of their parents. According to the testimony of those close to the family, both are very “good friends” and support each other in this process of self-recognition. Undoubtedly the support of Ben Affleck Y Jennifer Lopez for them it is invaluable. Also Jennifer Garner and Marc Anthony have been understanding and present for the young women.

Source: Twitter

Seraphina has been shown wearing genderless clothing similar to the ones she wears. Emme. With their own styles the daughters of Jennifer Lopez Y Ben AffleckThey look relaxed together. In the specific case of Seraphina, neither Ben neither Jennifer Garner have spoken openly as if he has done so in public Jennifer Lopez with your daughter; although it is known that the former partner allows the young woman to dress and express herself freely.