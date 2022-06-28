Jason Statham humiliates The Rock with his millionaire garage

The protagonists of Fast and Furious: Hobbs & Shaw (2019) were not only rivals on the big screen. Jason Statham has a millionaire garage that would humiliate anyone, even his partner, Dwayne Johnson (The Rock), despite being a fan of luxury and speed too. Slide and find out more!

Jason Statham has positioned itself as one of the best Hollywood action movie actors thanks to his papers The Transporter and in Fast and Furiousthe latter together with his partner, Dwayne Johnson. better known as The rock, the Californian is not far behind either. He not only worked in different films like Jumanji Y Red Noticebut also stands out for performing as professional fighter until 2019.

As seen on the big screen, both share a great love for luxury cars in real life, for what they own huge collections full of the best automotive brands. However the Brit completely humiliates his partner with these incredible models:

1) Aston Martin DBS Steering Wheel

Jason Statham with his Aston Martin.

This car from the British company has a V12 engine which allows a power of 510 horsepower and travel to a top speed of 307 km/h. In addition, it achieves an acceleration of 0 to 100 km/h in 4.3 seconds. A machine like this has a value of 328 thousand dollars.

2) Ferrari F12 Berlinetta

Jason Statham in his Ferrari.

A copy of the emblematic Italian company could not be missing. The Ferrari F12 Berlinetta have a V12 enginewhich gives you incredible power of up to 740 horsepower. Furthermore, it comes to top speed of 340km/h and reaches an acceleration of 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.1 seconds. Its price starts from 400 thousand dollars.

3)Porsche 911 GT2

Statham poses next to his Porsche.

Jason Statham’s Porsche 911 G2.

This German car has a twin-turbo boxer engine which allows a power of 430 to 700 horsepower. And if that wasn’t enough, travel to a speed of 340km/h and mark a time 3.6 seconds to go from 0 to 100 km/h. Its value starts from 300 thousand dollars.

Though La Roca also has its own garage with models of Ferrari, Range Rover and Rolls-Roycethe speed and elegance from the UK-born actor’s collection remains very hard to beat. And you, with which of the actors do you stay?