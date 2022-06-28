It will be a mega event with Totti. But something is not right

The arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo in Rome announced on Rai 2 in great detail: date, location and protagonists. The countdown has started, the big doubts remain.

For a few days the temperature at Rome has risen in a dizzying way and not only for the scorching heat: we are at levels of heavy fever, Cristiano Ronaldo fever. The spread of rumors, whispers and shouts in the capital of the Giallorossi side about the probable, indeed almost certain, indeed already signed and countersigned arrival of the five-time Golden Ball has assumed the dimensions of a phenomenon of mass self-conviction, even where the reason would suggest not to listen to that heart that soothes, seduces and ultimately blinds.

Cheering is passion and dream, the oneiric dimension can reach the end of the suspension of the judgment: here then Ronaldo will play in his compatriot’s Rome Mourinho, has already signed the contract in Mallorca and will be presented in a big event at the Olympic stadium, booked for this purpose by the Giallorossi club. This is the voice of the people that spreads in the streets and squares, in bars and on the terraces, supported by some WhatsApp audio that quickly becomes viral, even with very serious voices in English that confirm everything.

Cristiano Ronaldo in his iconic celebration

Ronaldo’s salary decidedly off the scale for today’s Serie A – not just for Roma – is a detail, as is the fact that the 37-year-old Portuguese champion would leave the Manchester United, who is out of the Champions League, to move to another club that does not play it. On the other hand, his agent Jorge Mendes is allegedly offering the former Juventus player around Europe. The temptation to believe in a Scudetto duo formed by CR7 and Abraham is too strong and then everything is worth it. But so far we are on the level of the fans and it is absolutely understandable to dream in the transfer market.

Portugal wins in the Nations League even without Cristiano Ronaldo’s goals: Spain redeems themselves

The ‘Ronaldo mania’, however, made a notable leap in the level on Monday evening, when CR7 at Rome has become news given with the trappings of truthfulness on Rai 2 during the ‘Total Summer Football’ program. Laura Barthpresent in the studio, announced to the conductor Paolo Paganini and to all the public the bomb she had come to know, which was nothing more than the set of all the rumors circulated in the various audio: “The bombshell is that on June 29 the Olympic stadium was booked for a huge proclamation of a great international player and I just tell you that Totti will deliver the number 10 shirt to Pellegrini, and Pellegrini will deliver the number 7 shirt to Cristiano Ronaldo.“.

Captain Pellegrini would be ready to sell the number 7 shirt to Ronaldo, receiving in turn the 10 from Totti

A few minutes earlier, Barth had already anticipated something aboutOlympic booked on 29 June, arousing the surprised reaction of both Paganini and Angelo Di Livio, also present in the studio, due to the fact that the date is very close and it seems really very difficult that an event of this magnitude is missing so little without anything coming out that you confirm it. And in fact – when there are only a few hours left until the mega event that should bring Rome to the center of the football world – it seems highly unlikely that the Giallorossi club has not yet anticipated anything, as well as that nothing has been known about the impact on traffic and order. public.

And again, as for the protagonists of this great happening, let’s say that they are quite far away at the moment. Ronaldo is on vacation in the Mediterranean on a yacht with family and friends – the latest sightings of him are given in Ibiza – Lorenzo Pellegrini he is in the Maldives with his wife and children. Both obviously would have time to be present tomorrow evening in Rome, indeed according to someone (yet another audio WhatsApp) Ronaldo would have already landed in Ciampino in the last few hours and would go around hooded with dark glasses … To all these objections the most confident respond that for the Friedkins, pulling a shot of this caliber out of the hat would be nothing new: who was not amazed when Roma tweeted the arrival of José Mourinho on May 4 last year?