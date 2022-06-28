Is Johnny Depp Returning to ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’? This is what we know – El Financiero

After what Johnny Depp outside fired from the sixth installment of the franchise Pirates of the Caribbeanfor which he would win 22.5 million dollars, it was rumored that he could put on the suit again as Jack Sparrow after the verdict that favored him in the defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heardwhich was sparked by a 2018 op-ed in which the actress described herself as a victim of domestic violence.

However, a spokesman told Fox NewsDigital that the 59-year-old actor is not in talks with Disney and that the information that speaks about a Possible return of Depp for a contract of 301 million dollars was invented.

In the middle of the six weeks of his media confrontation in the court of Fairfax, Virginia, one of the lawyers of who is part of the cast of Aquaman he asked: “If Disney came to you with $300 million and a million alpacas, nothing in this world would bring you back. and work on a movie Pirates of the Caribbeancorrect?”, statement that Johnny Depp confirmed.

What would be the millionaire Disney contract for Johnny Depp?

According to the Australian medium poptopicthe company would be looking for make peace with the actor to return him to the role he played for 19 years and that brought them huge amounts at the box office.

“Disney is very interested in fixing their relationship with Johnny Depp. They contacted the actor before his defamation trial against Amber Heard and he was asked if he would be interested in coming back for a movie or two more of pirates”, Said one close to the film industry.

This version points out that in addition to pirates of the caribbean 6 would be working on an agreement for a Disney+ spin-off series about the Captain’s early life. “What I can tell you is that the studio has already written a draft for a movie about Jack Sparrow, so they are very hopeful that Johnny will forgive them and return as his iconic character,” the source added.