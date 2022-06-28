How to prevent it and what exercises you can do

Over the years it is more common for people to suffer knee pain; however, this condition is likely to occur at any age and be the result of a injury or some medical conditions.

Subscribe to our weekly newsletter here

An injury to this part of the Body could affect the ligaments or cause a cartilage tear. It is also a result of conditions such as arthritis or mechanical problems. For example, if people have hip pain or foot pain, they may change the way they walk to try to avoid the discomfort, and that can put more stress on the hip. joint and cause knee pain.

According to the Mayo Clinic some of the risk factors are: overweightlack of flexibility or muscle strength, certain types of sports and occupations, as well as having a previous injury.

Discover!

5 benefits of drinking water daily

Fight overweight with these recommendations from specialists

Photo: Misael Moreno/Unsplash

The health organization stresses that if you can’t stand weight on the knee or you feel unstable, you have a swelling mark or you cannot fully extend and flex this joint, it is important to see a doctor.

EXERCISES FOR KNEE PAIN

However, if the problem is minor “in many cases, the knee pain can be treated at home via stretching and strengthening exercises”, highlighted Kenneth Brooks, orthopedic surgeon specializing in knee surgery at Houston Methodist Hospital, through a statement.

The specialist assured that the stronger the leg musclesthe greater the damping of the knee joint during impact and exercise.

Photo: Scott Webb/Unsplash

if you suffer from knee pain Due to arthritis, high-impact weight-bearing exercises are not recommended. Instead, Dr. Brooks suggested moving the joint by doing stretch regularlyespecially in your quadriceps, schiotibials and calf muscles and increase knee stability by performing low-impact strengthening exercises such as:

ride a stationary bike

do elliptical

To swim

Perform exercises in water: such as walking, taking high steps or kicking on a board.

You may also like:

How to take advantage of the summer to get in shape?

Ten foods that will help you sleep well

Photo: Scott Webb/Unsplash

Although the knee pain can be due to multiple causes, there are some recommendations that can help prevent injuries and deterioration of the joints.

For example: maintaining a healthy weight; keep fit for practice sports taking the time to do Physical conditioning; take care of the technique when doing sports: this way you will avoid a possible injury and consult a specialist about what type of sport is most recommended if you suffer from knee pain.

Follow us on:

Instagram

Facebook

Twitter