How the actor who refused to be a villain delivers the most twisted role of his career

The man limps to the door. It’s closed, so he eagerly taps the knuckle of his index finger on it. “Little pigs, little pigs, let me in,” he comments playfully. “Or I’ll huff and I’ll puff and I’ll blow his house down.” Then, crack!, the ax strikes a first blow. Then a second, a third, a fourth… After twelve lunges, there is a jagged opening in the door, wide enough to frame a face from side to side. The woman’s screams continue from inside the bathroom, where the man leans out to exclaim with a smile: “Here’s Johnny!” And lo and behold, Jack Torrance himself from The glow: one of the great cinematographic villains. But also, the ultimate example of why Ethan Hawke refused for many years to be the bad guy in history.

The glow (1980)

the star of boyhood Y Training Day I used to have a golden rule: never play the villain. Not that there was a problem with those roles whose personality was not very pleasant or not at all pleasant. That has always been able to cope. The problem was facing a character that required him to exhibit a facet of absolute evil, even if it was as an actor. His theory was that when you allow the public to witness your inner demon, that image will cause an indelible stigma. For him, no matter how many dramas or comedies with Jack Nicholson have occurred after The glow: Viewers will still fear that at any second, the veteran actor will take on the crazed look of Jack Torrance and chase everyone down with an axe.

So what changed in the last year and a half? On the one hand, Hawke agreed to be Oscar Isaac’s counterpart in the series. Moon Knight from Marvel Studios, where he played the antagonistic Arthur Harrow: a cult leader with supernatural powers, willing to prevent evil deeds by murdering (what irony) potential evildoers. However, it was not the character but Isaac’s passion at the time of presenting the project that seduced the Texan. “I saw fire in his eyes,” he told ScreenRant in April. “And I thought, ‘If he has that kind of fire to do this, [Moon Knight] has the potential to be something special.’”

Months earlier, Hawke even told ew that, regardless of his position, age had made him more flexible: perhaps it was time to increase the number of villains in his filmography. Now, the black phonea horror film that toured a couple of festivals in 2021, but that will only now reveal one of its greatest attributes to the global public: the 50-year-old performer, in the most twisted role of his career.

Ethan Hawke in the black phone (2021)

Ring Ring

The year is 1978. Youth walk the lonely streets of a suburb in Colorado, from home to school, and vice versa. There is an atmosphere that permeates the bones, not because of the weather, but because of the dire circumstances that cast a shadow over the community. It is about the inexplicable and tragic disappearance of several children. Some were acquaintances of Finney Shaw, a withdrawn boy besieged by bullies and the constant abuse of an alcoholic father. But when he crosses paths with a subject in white makeup, dark glasses and a top hat, the picture becomes even worse.

so it begins the black phonemovie directed by Scott Derrickson based on Joe Hill’s short story of the same name, as well as the filmmaker’s own experiences growing up north of Denver as a 12-year-old boy.

“A lot of what you see in the movie, I mean, the neighborhood, the bullies, the fights, the violence and the abusive father, are all things that I lived with,” Derrickson said. PREMIERE CINEMA. “So the film is really an attempt to take a lot of my own personal memories and experiences and combine them with Joe’s story.”

The guy in the hat and sunglasses lures the unsuspecting Finney. With false sympathy, he manages to subdue the boy and get him into his truck. Moments later, the kidnapped boy lies in a dark room, devoid of furniture and any decoration. There is only a mattress and a fixed telephone on the wall, apparently broken. However, the protagonist soon discovers that the device receives calls from beyond. They are the previous victims of the so-called Abductorwho with their words from beyond the grave intend to help Finney to escape from the villain, before it’s too late.

Mason Thames in the black phone (2021)

In reality, the one who plays at being a kidnapper is none other than Ethan Hawke, again in the service of Scott Derrickson and producer Jason Blum, ten years after Sinister, their first collaborative work. In that 2012 film, the actor was the “hero” who must deal with the macabre evils that lie in wait for him and his family. Opposite case of the black phone. But it was the heart beneath the harrowing plot—the goodness that Finney and his sister Gwen personify—that convinced Hawke to join in. It didn’t matter that the “Raptor” was his very first role with one hundred percent indefensible actions.

“This is the first time in my life that I’ve said, ‘No, I can’t be this guy’s lawyer,'” he shares. “No one wants to be this guy’s lawyer. It’s a lost case. This guy doesn’t have a lawyer. He is evil incarnate. I decided pretty early on that I didn’t care about his point of view, that he was a broken soul, that there was no logic behind him, that he was just crazy. Like a computer someone put a pick through.”

In the Raptor, any hint of regret is imperceptible. To begin with, because his facial expressions remain hidden almost at all times. Beyond the glasses and makeup used at the time of the kidnapping, his true hallmark is a chilling mask that strips him of all humanity, and under which Ethan Hawke is completely lost. “With that mask, when he gets into character, there’s really kind of a change in his eyes,” Finney’s performer Mason Thames tells us. “You can say that it is like a switch. He really becomes the ‘Raptor’ ».

Who speaks?

Back in the ’90s, when Ethan Hawke played Jesse in Before dawn —initial film of the acclaimed trilogy Before by Richard Linklater—the requirement was not to wear a mask, but to break the “mask.” That is, to erase the line that distinguishes the character from the actor so that, in this case, Jesse would develop in fiction in a similar way to how Hawke would in real life. The idea was that his interpretation would be something more personal and more natural. “My favorite kind of acting,” confesses the four-time Oscar nominee.

Ethan Hawke in the black phone (2021)

However, in the black phone, it is obvious that a wall stands between him and the «Raptor». A division literally reinforced by masks. Director Scott Derrickson conceived of three of them, with a view to establishing a kind of mask that would be more iconic and more complex than others already belonging to horror cinema. Such “faces” of the criminal —including a mask with horns and a demonic smile— are made up of two autonomous pieces, which allows the use of the complete set, or only the upper part (above the nose) or the lower part (of the nose). down). The choice depends on the image he wants to project.

“It was a way for the ‘Raptor’ to decide how he wanted to present himself to Finney in each scene,” says Derrickson of his proposal. Was I trying to intimidate him? Or to make him feel punished? Or to make him feel better or calmer? I think each piece of mask he wears has a different purpose.”

In any case, Ethan Hawke’s face is never fully exposed, to the relief of the interpreter, still afraid that the public will associate him with a villain of unquestionable perversity. Every time he thinks of him, a phrase from the legendary musician Bob Dylan pops into his head. “He says that when someone wears a mask, you know that he is telling you the truth. When he doesn’t wear a mask, you know he’s lying to you,” says Hawke. And both he and Derrickson relate this to the nature of the “Raptor”, who without his gruesome masks could not express any gruesome truth about himself.

On the other hand, the actor’s reflections go back to the theater of Ancient Greece, when the masks — apart from their ritualistic purposes — served to underline the essence of the characters and guide the way in which the public should perceive them. “It’s powerful iconography,” he notes. “And if you are impersonating Evil, in a way it is much better to have a mask, so that every human being can imagine the worst.”

Ethan Hawke in the black phone (2021)

Another truth, concerning the mask of the antagonist, is that the actor in gattaca Y The death poet Society I never would have agreed to wear it if it hadn’t been for Scott Derrickson. The trust and admiration that she feels towards the director of Doctor Strange Y Emily Rose’s exorcism They ended up convincing him. “I try to work with the most talented people I can at all times,” he describes as his top priority. And while he still has a predilection for characters he understands and identifies with, actually playing the villain doesn’t seem like a far-fetched idea.

Would you then accept a role with the level of madness of Jack Torrance in The glow, outside the shelter of a mask? Perhaps “if I met the new Stanley Kubrick,” she says.

Producer Jason Blum recounts that one time, late at night, Derrickson received a voice message with a sinister intonation. The sender was Ethan Hawke, who after reading the script, agreed to participate in the black phone and he communicated it by telephone in the voice that he proposed for the «Raptor». Surely there was no better way to engage with a film whose titular apparatus plays host to spooky phone calls. Now that he’s soon to be offered the kind of insane, explosive character that knocks down doors, it remains to be seen if he decides to show up at the studio carrying an ax and yelling, “Here’s Ethan!”