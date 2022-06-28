How much are these paradisiacal destinations

Recently, The Wall Street Journal shared an article in which a private island is being sold for $20 million. Located in Alaska, it is one of the smallest islands and one of the most requested in the market. It has 44 acres that grow to 56 when the tide goes out.

image.png It offers dream views for tourism or those who visit it.

The island has a beach with rounded stones on its shores. It has unmissable views of the snow-capped mountains and much of it is covered with trees called fir trees, some of which are believed to be more than 350 years old.

Summers on the island are mild, although the surrounding water is too cold for swimming. But marine animals such as whales and otters can be seen.

The current owner is an investor who lives in Washington who inherited this millionaire island from his father. Who, despite being the owner of it for 10 years, did not carry out any construction on the island.

Private Islands: The paradise of the famous

Different international actors, singers and celebrities have their small archipelagos in paradisiacal places. For example, some of them:

Ricky Martin in Brazil: He bought it in 2008, in Angra Dos Reis, near Rio de Janeiro, paying around US$8 million for it.

He bought it in 2008, in Angra Dos Reis, near Rio de Janeiro, paying around US$8 million for it. Shakira, Pink Floyd, Roger Waters, Alejandro Sanz and Miguel Bosé in the Bahamas: The singers bought an island for around $4 million in 2006.

The singers bought an island for around $4 million in 2006. Beyonce in the United States: Located in the Florida Keys, for approximately US$20 million.

Located in the Florida Keys, for approximately US$20 million. Nicholas Cage in the Bahamas: For $3 million.

For $3 million. Michael Schumacher in Dubai: For $5 million.

For $5 million. Julia Roberts in Bahamas: For $6 million.

For $6 million. Leonardo DiCaprio in Belize: For $1 million.

For $1 million. Johnny Deep in the Caribbean: For US$ 3 million, in 2004.

For US$ 3 million, in 2004. Lenny Kravitz in the Bahamas.

Steven Spielberg and Cristiano Ronaldo they have their private islands in Portugal.

image.png Many of the famous chose the paradisiacal destination of The Bahamas.

More content in Urgent24:

New low cost offers tickets abroad at half price

4 unknown towns to travel to in Buenos Aires

Tourism Night: Incredible discounts on hotels and food

Stroll through Italy without leaving Buenos Aires

Italy in Buenos Aires: 7 unmissable restaurants