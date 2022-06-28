How many children does actor Ben Affleck have?

United States.- If we talk about successful actors of Hollywoodcan’t help but think about Ben Affleckwho has had a great number of successes in the industry, being Batman, Armageddon, Shakespeare in love, Pearl Harbor and The sum of all fears, some of his most acclaimed projects.

The 49-year-old American artist old is also one of the most gallant in the industry, which has led many women to fall in love with him, but few have been the ones who have stolen his heart and have had the opportunity to be with him, like Jennifer Garner , with whom he became a father for the first time.

How many children does Ben Affleck have and who are they?

It was in October 2004 that Affleck began dating Jennifer Garner, not knowing what was coming. After a close friendship, they became engaged in 2005 and married in the middle of the same year.

In 2005 they welcomed their first daughter, Violet Anne; then in 2009 the couple had their second daughter named Seraphina Rose Elizabeth; and in 2012 they became parents for the third time, on that occasion of their first son, little Samuel Affleck Garner.

American actor Ben Affleck He is the father of three children with Jennifer Garner.; Violet Anne (16 years old), Seraphina Rose Elizabeth (13 years old) and Samuel (10 years old).

