How Ethan Hawke became a monster in “The Black Telephone”, his latest theatrical release – Tvshow – 06/28/2022

Ehan Hawke used to be associated more with independent films or, when he crossed over to the other side, handling himself in the mainstream with a certain ease and dignity. In one of those two categories you have to put his association with director Richard Linklater from which things like the trilogy that started with Before Dawn and Boyhood came. But he’s also been in interesting crime movies like Training Day.

But in recent times it has found a niche, pardon the easy way, in horror movies. In fact, The Black Telephone is on the bill in theaters, his second collaboration with Scott Derrickson, the director who introduced him to the genre 10 years ago with Sinister.

The black telephone travels between ghost stories and a universal legend that has frightened generations spread across five continents: the man with the bag.

“There is nothing more terrifying than that iconic figure who is busy stealing children. It’s the worst,” Hawke said in an interview with the Efe news agency.

Hawke’s character is inspired by this legend and ends up incarnated as a sadistic masked magician who uses his tricks to kidnap and torture children in late 1970s Denver, Colorado.

“My character is absolutely evil and out of his mind. The best thing anyone can do is stay away from him. That’s all I can say about him,” said the actor.

The film co-stars Mason Thames, who plays the role of Finney, a shy boy who will try to escape from the clutches of the murderer conditioned by a childhood of physical abuse by his classmates and mental abuse by a drunk father who accumulates bottles of beer and cereal boxes.

A newer aspect of The Black Telephone is its way of combining the story of a serial killer with the horror of haunted houses.

“There are parts where you feel like you’re looking at Hannibal Lecter and parts where you’re looking at Poltergeist. That’s what I think makes it original,” said Hawke.

And it is that Finney will receive instructions to leave the basement where he is confined through a black telephone that connects him with the souls of other children from whom this particular bagman took their lives.

A vision of horror cinema that, according to Hawke, follows “a classic pattern” and leans towards “the interpretation of the genre that Steven Spielberg or Stephen King have”.

Derrickson was based on the successful short story of the same name that Joe Hill wrote in 2004. “It’s very good. It’s not a cliché, really; They don’t know how difficult it is to make a movie that is both scary and touches you. And he (Scott Derrickson), gets it, “argued the American interpreter about the filmmaker.

Hawke, who is 52 years old, has had a long career. He made his debut in The Explorers which was pure adventure and also featured another 80’s heartthrob, the ill-fated River Phoenix. Hawke’s career was boosted by Dead Poets Society, in which he played one of the most dedicated disciples of the professor played by Robin Williams.

In Viven he played Nando Parrado, one of the Uruguayan survivors of the Andes tragedy and in the 90s he was in more or less striking films such as Gattaca, in which he worked with his wife, the actress Uma Thurman. He has been nominated for an Oscar four times: twice as a screenwriter (for Before Sunset and Before Midnight) and twice as a supporting actor (for Training Day and Boyhood).

Recently he has been seen in big things like The Magnificent Seven, Predestination and The Man from the North and others a little more modest but very interesting like First Reformed, that wonder of Paul Schrader, Tesla by Michael Almereyda and The Truth by Hirokazu Koreeda . He has also added some productions closer to class B. Always, the same, he brings his star presence.

Movies like The Black Telephone could stereotype him as an actor in the horror genre. And more playing a serial killer in a paranomal world.

“It is a backpack that we all carry. It’s the same with Anthony Hopkins; After seeing him play Hannibal Lecter, you won’t believe it anymore if you see him playing a kind grandfather, ”explained Hawke. It is his first role in a horror in which he plays a monster.

Still, with a 40-year career, Hawke believes that “there is still time to change” to a label outside of terror.

It’s not going to be easy: The black telephone will have its own haunted house attraction at the Universal theme parks located in Orlando and Hollywood starting in September. And that is a franchise from which it will be difficult to escape.