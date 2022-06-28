Horror movies from the director of ‘The Black Telephone’, Scott Derrickson, that you will surely like: ‘Sinister’, ‘Hellraiser 5’, etc. | Entertainment Cinema and Series
‘Emily Rose’s exorcism’
‘The Exorcism of Emily Rose’ is one of the many movies about exorcisms that are based on real events. It was directed by Scott Derrickson in 2005 and is a recreation of the death of Anneliese Michel (whose name was changed to Emily Rose), who was subjected to an exorcism after showing signs of demonic possession.
In the tape you can see the consequences suffered by the priest who tried to help her, as he was accused of her death.
Before ‘The Black Telephone’, the film ‘Sinestro’ was considered one of director Scott Derrickson’s greatest successes. In the tape, Ellison Oswalt (played by Ethan Hawke) finds certain videos about a family that was strangled.
The most disturbing thing is that he realizes that the tape could have been recorded in his backyard, so he tries to discover more about the sinister case.
‘Hellraiser 5: Hell’
Scott Derrickson also directed ‘Hellraiser 5: Inferno’, the fifth film in the Clive Barker saga. In it, a Los Angeles detective must solve a case involving Pinhead, the fearsome demon from the ‘Hellraiser’ tapes who is characterized by having keys pierced all over his head.
It is an adaptation of the book ‘Beware the Night’ by Ralph Sarchie and Lisa Collier Cool. Its plot follows Ralph Sarchie, a police officer investigating murders.
It seems like a common case, until he realizes that the crimes could be related to demonic possession. It is then that he resorts to the help of a priest, to learn more about the practice of exorcisms.
‘The Day the Earth Stood Still’
Starring Keanu Reeves in 2008, ‘The Day the Earth Stood Still’ is a film that talks about how an alien arrives on Earth to warn humans about an imminent global catastrophe.
Together with a robot, he announces that he must reverse the environmental damage that has been caused to the planet, so he must end human life to preserve natural resources. That is why Helen Benson, a researcher at Princeton, must convince him that humanity deserves to be saved.
Although in ‘Urban Legend 2’ Scott Dickenson was not the director, he was in charge of writing the film’s script. It follows the story of Amy and her group of friends, who intend to make a psychological thriller as a school project about the murders that have taken place on her university campus.
However, reality is stranger than fiction, as little by little each of the team members begins to suffer fatal accidents.
In the style of ‘Scream’, the second part of ‘Urban Legend’ makes its protagonists question how real the massacres they sought to represent are.