HBO Max: The movies and series that arrive in July 2022

It is clear that when we talk about the premieres of hbo maxour eyes are on the return of the successful Succession with the announcement of the beginning of the filming of its fourth season. Or with the brand new next premiere of House of the Dragonthe prequel to Game of Thrones that aims to return the golden garlands to the saga after its resounding end.

However, as we all know. New month is synonymous with new content. And, while the wait is patient, let’s take off a bit of the most anticipated releases of 2022 and review everything (yes, EVERYTHING) that hbo max will bring to streaming this summer month.

Series premiering on HBO Max in July

Within the series the bet is clear. One of the titles that we should not miss is the arrival of a new version of the series that we fell in love with as a teenager: Pretty Little Liars. With Pretty Little Liars: A New Sinthe saga of ‘pretty little liars’ continues with a new reboot based on the original series and that is directly connected to its history.

How to fuck everything (July 1)

María Marta: The crime of country (July 18)

Pretty Little Liars: A New Sin (28 of July)

Movies premiering on HBO Max in July