Global economy does not have a “cold”, but pneumonia and rate hikes are the bitter medicine

On February 7, 2008, the Secretary of Finance and Public Credit, doctor in economics, Agustín Carstens, went to a television interview, there he pronounced what until now is his most famous phrase and that, in reality, was a great stumble.

He said that, although the crisis that was looming in the United States was going to affect our country, not much would happen, he pointed out that the Mexican economy would suffer, at most, a “catarrh“.

Dr. Carstens did not correctly diagnose what would happen, like practically everyone. Months later, the world faced the deepest and most dangerous crisis since 1929… until 2020.

Agustín Carstens faced the crisis in his strategic role as head of public finances, later becoming governor of the Bank of Mexico between 2010 and 201.

He left his administration unfinished by attending the invitation to join as General Manager of the Bank for International Settlements (BIS), the so-called Bank of Banks for grouping more than 60 central banks in the world, including the most important.

The medicine is called rate hike, there is no more

This weekend, the former Mexican official seemed to respond, without intending to, to the concerns and criticisms that the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, made last week to the central bankers, by pointing out that they have to find other formulas to contain the inflation, other than raising interest rates.

Agustin. Carstens said an hour later that the world has to deepen the fight against inflation and that central banks must act quickly to contain it, through interest rates.

Returning to his famous phrase, what Dr. Carstens meant is: the world does not have a cold, but a pneumoniaand the medicine is not only to raise interest rates, but to raise them higher and faster.

In fact, Carstens says rates should go higher and for as long as it takes to bring down global inflation.

Although Carstens did not refer to the effects that could be caused by increases in interest rates, it is clear that the priority at this time of the bank of banks, like that of practically all central banks in the world, is the fight against inflation and not growth; if they do not control the first, the second will not be possible.

President López Obrador’s position collides with the actions that are carried out today throughout the world, including the Bank of Mexico, to control inflation.

What happens is that central banks, unlike governments, they have few tools to counteract the harmful effects of phenomena such as inflation.

However, also unlike governments, these tools are so powerful that they are therefore in the hands of autonomous specialists, because they can be managed and exploited politically, as has happened on many occasions, especially in Latin America, including Mexico, the damage caused with these actions in other times was profound, generational. Today almost all central banks guarantee that tools such as monetary policy and exchange rate policy are far from government hands.

The monetary policy of the Bank of Mexico, and of many central banks, has in a special way the management of interest rates as an essential tool for controlling inflation and seeking the purchasing power of the currency.

Many governments do not like it, but it is what has shown greater effectiveness and, above all, it reduces the risks of political decisions in economic tools.

Monetary policy achieved target in 2008

In fact, the same monetary policy that is currently being applied globally was applied in 20008.

The central part of the strategy, which consists of raising interest rates and injecting liquidity, is the same as what was done in those years.

But there are differences that explain why, today we see a much deeper crisis and, therefore, more difficulties for the monetary policies of central banks to be effective.

In 2008 the crisis was global, but focused on one sector (financial).

In that year, the world economy was not closed, the production and supply chains were not damaged, public health was not compromised and there was no immediate war after the crisis.

Because of these differences and several more, perhaps Carstens was referring to the fact that central banks should raise interest rates faster and more decisively.

Perhaps one day the tools of monetary policy to control inflation will change, or perhaps they will disappear or become irrelevant.

In other times the economy was not global or as complex and, in fact, monetary policies were not wide-ranging either.

Today, the tool to control inflation is determined by the mandate that the vast majority of central banks have, including ours, sometimes accompanied by others, which is to contain inflation.

For now, the medicine is called “interest rates,” either up or down depending on the circumstances.

This monetary policy and, above all, its tools, must be applied and managed by experts, specialists, who also often make mistakes, as with that famous phrase about the little catarrh.

Managing monetary policy from other instances is highly risky, there are plenty of examples.

