from Commissioner Ricciardi to Imma Tataranni, what we will see on TV in the autumn

On June 28, the Rai schedules for the 2022/2023 season were presented. The fiction remains the flagship of the state TV, and here between returns and new proposals what we will see on TV from next autumn.

On June 28th they were presented with an event in Milan, i Rai program schedules 2022-2023, in which the state TV once again confirmed the importance of the so-called “Rai story factory”, leaving ample space for films and fiction, which increase the entertainment offered for the new television season. Big returns are expected starting next fall, with series such as Commissioner Ricciardi And Mina September or even the Red Door, which have fascinated the public in recent years. They will not fail biopic or productions resulting from an international collaboration, which enrich the Rai offer, in which there will be space for certain productions such as A Place in the Sun or The Paradise of the Ladies daily which represent certainties in Rai programming.

Autumn 2022: fiction with Massimiliano Gallo, Lino Guanciale and Alessio Boni

Massimiliano Gallo in “Vincenzo Malinconico – Failure Lawyer”

Among the networks, Rai1 is undoubtedly the one that provides the greatest offer between Rai fiction and productions. Between new seasons of successful fiction and unpublished titles, the seriality of Rai1 takes its cue from fiction, but also from current events, creating an interesting intertwining between real and fictional stories. New for next autumn is the series “Vincenzo Malinconico – Failure lawyer“based on the novels of the writer Diego De Silva, to which is added”Survivors“an international production starring Lino Guanciale, in collaboration with Francé Television is also”Around the world in 80 days“. Of course, there is no shortage of completely new titles, such as”Never like before“born from an idea of ​​Maurizio De Giovanni, to which is added”Six women“with Maya Sansa, the fiction”Flowers above hell“with Elena Sofia Ricci and more”Marshal Fenoglio“born from an idea of ​​Gianrico Carofiglio starring Alessio Boni and also the series”Living is not child’s play“with Stefano Fresi.

Biopics and events, from Fuori Notte to Arnoldo Mondadori

Fabrizio Gifuni is Aldo Moro in Marco Bellocchio’s “Outside Night”

There is also space for the lives of great personalities who have marked the history of Italy, thanks to a series of prime-time events that increase Rai’s offer. In fact, in the next television season, many important events are scheduled starting from “Exterior Night“Marco Bellocchio’s docufilm on the kidnapping of Aldo Moro appeared at the cinema on two dates, to which it follows”Our General“in which the story of General Dalla Chiesa played by Sergio Castellitto is told. Among the events is also the restored version of”Inspector Montalbano“which arrives on 4K TV. Space also for stories of Italians who have changed the fate of our country with dedication and desire to innovate, as can be seen from the docufiction”Arnoldo Mondadori. Books to change the worldor “starring Michele Placido. Also interesting”Circeo“the fiction in which one of the most devastating news events in recent history is told.

Rai entertainment 2022/23: the Marcuzzi challenge, the De Martino reconfirmation, the certainty of Mara Venier

The fictions and TV movies on Rai1 of 2022/2023

Sergio Castellitto and the cast of “Non ti pago”

Rai programming is enriched with a series of TV movies that draw from the theatrical tradition and beyond. First among all “I don’t pay you“, the comedy by Eduardo De Filippo interpreted once again by Sergio Castellitto, also worth noting”All for my son“with Giuseppe Zeno. The cycle also returns”As long as it ends well“with three different appointments, namely:”If you leave me, I’ll marry you“with Alessio Vassallo and Sara Lazzaro,”Laura’s luck“with Lucrezia Lante Della Rovere and Andrea Pennacchi and more”Different like two drops of water“with Alessio Lapice and Chiara Celotto. Finally, Matilde Gioli will be the protagonist of the film”Fernanda Wittgens“. Other series will then return to the small screen starting from the second season of”Morgane Detective Brilliant“from 4 October, to follow with the drama”Sophie Cross“in November. The docufilm will be broadcast on Rai for the” Lives of champions “cycle”My name is Francesco Totti“which tells the story of the great captain of Roma, the film”The Keeper“, which tells the true story of Bert Trautman, a German soldier, prisoner of war who became the legendary goalkeeper of Manchester City and more”The sample“by Leonardo Agostini with Andrea Carpenzano and Stefano Accorsi.

From Il Commissario Ricciardi to Mina Settembre, the great returns of Rai fiction

Lino Guanciale in “Il Commissario Ricciardi”

The great appointments with those fiction that have conquered the Italian public since the first episodes cannot be missing. After a long wait he comes back “Commissioner Ricciardi“with Lino Guanciale in the role of the protagonist of the homonymous novel by Maurizio De Giovanni. Also born from an idea of ​​the Neapolitan writer”Mina September“with Serena Rossi, Giuseppe Zeno and Giorgio Pasotti who returns with the second season. Also awaited for the new episodes of”Imma Tataranni – Deputy Prosecutor“with Vanessa Scalera and Massimiliano Gallo, and on the subject of investigations, here is also Luisa Ranieri who plays again the role of”Lolita Lobosco“with its second season. Let’s move on, then, to the historical fictions signed by Rai as”God help us“arrived at the seventh season with Francesca Chillemi and Elena Sofia Ricci, together with”One step from heaven“with Giusy Buscemi and Enrico Ianniello.

We 2 will not do it and the other fiction on stand by

It is news of the press conference on June 28 that “We“, the Italian remake of” This is us “starring Lino Guanciale and Aurora Ruffino will not be made. No more detailed information, however, on other titles that had conquered the public in the last television season such as”A professor“with Alessandro Gassmann, who had recorded more than excellent ratings, and also”Hearts“with Daniele Pecci, Matteo Martari and Pilar Fogliati who had also thrilled the viewers. Great expectations also for”The brilliant friend“of which the fourth chapter is expected, but of which we do not yet have certain news.

Fiction and TV movies on Rai2, La Porta Rossa is back

Valentina Romani, Lino Guanciale and Gabriella Pession in “La Porta Rossa 3”

Great expectations also for the fictions of Rai2, the young network of state TV, in which great returns are expected. Years after the last appearance on the small screen, the cast of “The Red Door“with Gabriella Pession, Lino Guanciale and Valentina Romani, together again to solve the mysteries left unresolved by the second season of the series. The boys of” are back too “Sea Out“now in its third season, always set in the juvenile prison of Naples, and also reappears”Rocco Schiavone“in the fifth season. Among the news we have The Reunion And The fifth day, two international productions. Also in the early evening, there will be space for the fifth season of Swat and for some Italian titles already known as “L’amore a domicilio” with Miriam Leone and Simone Liberati, the film “We remain friends” with Michele Riondino and also ” The incredible story of Isola delle Rose “with Elio Germano and Matilda de Angelis, while for international titles we find Charlie’s Angels with Elizabeth Banks and Kristen Stewart, the adventurous Jumanji – The Next Level with Dwayne Johnson, Bad Boys for Life with Will Smith and Martin Lawrence. In the list of international titles that will appear on Rai2, there is also the Spanish “Tutti Lie” and “L’isola delle coffins”.

Rai3’s proposal for 2022/2023

Alba Rohrwacher, Luigi Lo Cascio in “Lacci” by Daniele Lucchetti

The third network has always been the one dedicated to culture and in-depth analysis and with a view to keeping faith with this imprint, on Rai3 we will find a docuseries such as “Doctors in the Ward“which will follow the life of a ward of the Bambin Gesù Hospital in Rome. The idea is to start a series of appointments with the films that have been in competition at the Venice Film Festival, starting from”Laces“by Daniele Luchetti with Alba Rohrwacher, Luigi Lo Cascio, Silvio Orlando, Laura Morante; and”The predators “ by Pietro Castellitto with Massimo Popolizio, Giorgio Montanini, Manuela Mandracchia. The appointment is scheduled for Friday in prime time, where important issues will also be addressed through thick films such as violence against women in “Return“, children’s rights in the”Thief of days“and the victims of immigration in”Nour – tears of salt“.