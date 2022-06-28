Fortnite points to a very crazy collaboration with a well-known horror game

Fortnite has a reputation for being a game loved by the very young, and yet Epic Games seems to want to venture on the horror side, if recent leaks about the upcoming Battle Royale cosmetic collaboration are to be believed.

Recently, some of the most prominent Fortnite data miners learned that a crossover with Dead by Daylight. Apparently, Meg Thomas skin (and possibly Michael Myers skin) will be expected soon in Fortnite, while a amulet from “Llama” will be available in Dead by Daylight.

A project under discussion for three months

According to IFireMonkey, the crossover project has been under discussion at Epic Games since March 2022 and was considered abandoned until yesterday. It was ShiinaBR who revived the rumor, after an anonymous source confirmed the establishment of the association.

RUMOR: A Fortnite X Dead by Daylight collaboration might happen soon! According to an anonymous source that has sent me this image and some other proof a few days ago, we could get a “Llama” charm in DBD, and a “Meg Thomas” skin in Fortnite! pic.twitter.com/HaaqFNLYj0 — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) June 26, 2022

To wait for this crazy rarity

It’s surprising to see such a collaboration emerge at the dawn of summer and during a “Relax” season. Already Dead by Daylight it doesn’t target the same audience as Fortnite at all… So if the crossover is combined with this season, the mix will be downright fun.

Michael Myers is one of the killers in Dead by Daylight.

However, it’s possible that Epic Games will keep this project under wraps until Halloween (even if that’s a long way off), when the collaboration would make more sense.