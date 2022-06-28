For Tom Cruise, a Cartier is not enough

Tom Cruise is on tour around the world promoting the new movie Top Gun: Maverick, which is great news for fans of aerial action. It’s also great news for watch admirers. This week, Maverick has delighted our eyes with two incredible Cartier watches, one after the other.

Cruise wore the classic Saints in signature stainless steel. The perfect piece for a man who is promoting an aviation movie, because the Santos was one of the first wristwatches in the world, created at the request of the pilot Alberto Santos Dumont. Now that watch has even better views from Cruise’s wrist, as well as from atop the NBA champions’ floats.

Photographs: Getty Images

Cruise also wore the caliber, Cartiet’s most significant watch and the one with the most history. The Calibre, which debuted in 2010, marked a new era for Cartier watchmaking. For most of the 100 years the firm has been making watches, it hadn’t created its own movements, and that’s something watch fans take very seriously. With the Caliber —as the movement is also called— the firm announced that it was beginning to manufacture its own movements. To show off this newfound technical mastery, they created a series of striking tourbillon pieces, a particularly difficult component to build. But the chronographs that have endured are the simplest. The actor is clearly a fan of the Caliber de Cartier, as is two-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic. Everyone knows that Tom Cruise defies death by doing the stunts himself, so it’s no wonder he likes a watch that also does all the work on its own.

Santos de Cartier watch. Automatic mechanical movement, caliber 1847 MC. Steel case, PVD bezel, steel crown with synthetic blue spinel, blue fluted dial, sword-shaped luminescent steel hands, sapphire crystal. Steel strap with "SmartLink" system. Second interchangeable blue rubber strap. Both straps feature the "QuickSwitch" system. Case diameter: 39.8mm, width: 9.38mm. Water resistant up to 10 bar (approx. 100m).

Steph Curry’s Cartier Santos

This week we have seen dos Santos: Cruise’s classic and Steph Curry, totally opposite. The model worn by the newly named NBE MVP is the new release from Cartier, released in March this year. This version of the Santos comes in navy blue and with horizontal lines on the dial. The entire Curry family is making waves in the watch world lately. On the night of the Warriors’ victory, Curry’s father was wearing a Rolex “Batman” GMT and his wife, Ayesha, was wearing a Rolex Deepsea.

The Vacheron Constantin Patrimony Retrograde Day-Date by Dwyane Wade

It takes a lot of courage to defend a mustard yellow fishnet top like Wade did at Prada’s spring/summer 2023 show last week. The easiest, though most expensive, piece that we can copy from the look It is your watch, a classic. The Patrimony of Vacheron is the prototypical dress watch, and Wade’s has a peculiarity that has caught our attention: the retrograde movement. It is the name given to this type of semicircular dial which, in this case, uses an arc to mark the date and day of the week.

The Omega Seamaster Diver 300m Edition 007 by Jeffrey Wright

It turns out that Daniel Craig isn’t the only one benefiting from Omega’s association with the James Bond franchise. And it is that we’ve seen Jeffrey Wright, the actor who plays CIA agent Felix Leiter in the movies, carrying the Seamaster built especially for no time to die. The watch is littered with subtle nods to Bond. The case back reflects a serial number that mimics a real military watch, the dial features the “broad arrow” of real watches created for the military by the British Ministry of Defence, and is made from featherweight titanium because ” we decided that a lightweight watch would be key for a military man like 007,” Craig said during the model’s launch.

Andy Cohen’s Rolex Day-Date

When investing in a watch, it helps to take into account the opinion of the most influential collector in the world. When Andy Cohen was looking for a watch, he turned to his friend John Mayer. to help him make up his mind, according to what he told Current Mood, the program organized by the singer on Instagram. Cohen later said in Watch What Happens Happens Live, that the watch was a “great waste” for him, but he does not regret it. It’s hard to regret when it comes to a platinum Day-Date with this frosted blue diala combination that Rolex iterated over and over again earlier this year.

This article about clocks of the week was originally published on the US version of GQ.