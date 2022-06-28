Final rough diamonds explained on Netflix: what happened, what it means, actors, characters, trailer and more details of the film via streaming, video

The actor Adam Sandler arrives with a new proposal of his interpretations and was one of the favorites to be nominated and winner of the oscarshere in El Popular we will reveal data that you may not have known about the film “Rough diamonds”which cataloged him as one of the most versatile stars of Hollywood. Netflix He already has it in his booklet, and for this reason we will tell you what happened to the end.

What is the Netflix movie “Diamonds in the Rough” about?

Follow the story of Howard Ratner, played by Adam Sandler, who runs a jewelry store in New York City’s Diamond district, but has a serious problem with gambling and gambling addiction, which will bring him to the brink of his life. More details below and don’t forget to watch out for spoilers.

“Howard Ratner is a charismatic, trickster, jeweler and family man who runs a questionable outlandish jewelry business in New York City. In both his shenanigans and his personal life, he always takes the ultimate risk, which is why he is always on the verge of bankruptcy”, dictates the synopsis of the film that is now in Netflixhere the trailer.

What is the ending of the Netflix movie “Diamonds in the Rough”?

Spoiler alert! What happens to our protagonist? Well Howard finds out that Garnett He still wants to buy the black opal and in a desperate measure manages to sell it, although he decides to bet all the money from the sale on the sportsman’s game that same night. However, as a foreshadowing measure he forces Julia to board a helicopter to the Mohegan Sun bookmaker, preventing Arno and his bodyguards from keeping the money.

Adam Sandler’s character is threatened, but he refuses to cancel the bet that Julia will make and in an attempt to persecute him, he manages to lock his brother-in-law and his thugs in a double exit door of his store. Everything seems to calm down, the group watches the game on television, and Howard wins more than 1.2 million dollars. After realizing that he has the money to pay his debts with arnoreleases them and in a fit of rage Phil He kills him and then lashes out at his boss and together with Nico they loot the store. Meanwhile, Julia keeps the money, part of which she gives to the family of Howard.