Filtered the first images of Everywhere, the new game from the former GTA producer

everywhere, the new video game from Leslie Benzies that promises to offer an ambitious multiplayer open world similar to the universe we can find in the movie Ready Player One, is shown for the first time in a couple of leaked images (via Wccftech). This title from the former producer of the saga Grand Theft Auto is being developed on the Unreal Engine -it started development on the Amazon Lumberyard engine- and was first announced in early 2017. The captures that you can see below have been shared by the French journalist Chris Kippel:

As can be seen in the images, it seems that everywhere have a stylized graphic section, although it would also have environments with a style much closer to realism. The fan page of the game on Twitter has discovered a new job offer published by the video game development team in which it is specified that it has a “dual art style”. This would mean that everywhere It would have worlds with different artistic directions, something that fits taking into account the idea of ​​developing a varied universe like the one in Steven Spielberg’s movie.

Leslie gave a description of the game when she announced it.

Despite the fact that, as we have already highlighted, not much recent information about the project is known, Leslie shared a brief description of the project in an interview with GamesBeat: “everywhere has a lot of traditional game mechanics, but we’re going for something else that takes inspiration from, well, everywhere. Players are getting smarter and demanding more from their games, and we want players to have true freedom to live in our worlds the way they want. Our goal is to offer a wide variety of game modes and styles that not only tell our stories, but also allow players to live the identities and adventures they most want to explore.”