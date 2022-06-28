Fast & Furious 10: Daniela Melchior and Vin Diesel in a photo from the set of the film

Filming of Fast and Furious 10 continues and new exclusive contents arrive on the web, in which we see the actors at work, in particular Vin Diesel and Daniela Melchior.

A new one photo from the set of Fast & Furious 10 posted on Instagram shows the actress Daniela Melchior struggling with the makeup of Vin Diesel in the new chapter of the automotive saga.

Filming for Fast & Furious 10 has been underway for a few weeks and the actors help each other, as we see in this photo posted on Instagram by Daniela Melchior, new entry in the cast of the saga, who apparently already has tied a lot with the protagonist Vin Diesel enough to help him in the make-up. In the photo, we see the actress with a brush in her hand, as she helps Vin Diesel. Behind them you can see the blue screen and under their feet a cobblestone pavement that could reproduce an Italian street in the studio since part of the film was shot in Turin.

From this image we know even better the character of Daniela Melchior, who at the moment is still mysterious. the actress, who sports various tattoos and a military look, could join the new villain of the episode, played by Jason Momoa.

Fast & Furious 10: filming ended in Turin, “3.8 million euros to the territory”

after Justin Lin’s exit, fast X, this is the definitive title, is directed by Louis Leterrier. In the production booth Neal H. Moritz, Vin Diesel, Jeff Kirschenbaum, Joe Roth, Justin Lin, Clayton Townsend and Samantha Vincent.

The cast, as always stellar, is made up of Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Charlize Theron, Helen Mirren, Jason Momoa and Daniela Melchior.